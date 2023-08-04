Michelle Obama's birthday message for Barack Obama was a shout-out to her favorite guy. The former first lady shared a tribute to her longtime husband on Friday, commemorating his 62nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my favorite thoughtful guy," she wrote on Instagram. "Love you, always, @BarackObama. 🥰."

Michelle's post featured a photo of the 44th president of the United States sitting outside on a table as he looked off into the distance.

The couple, who celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last October, tend to share touching tributes to each other and their daughters -- 22-year-old Sasha and 25-year-old Malia -- on special occasions, including birthdays and milestones.

In May, during a sit-down interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, the former president responded to his wife's comments from a panel last year, where she admitted that there was a 10-year period early in her marriage when she "couldn't stand" her husband.

When asked how he's been able to get back into Michelle's good graces, Barack candidly replied that "it sure helps to be out of the White House."

The politician went on to share that having "a little more time" to spend with his spouse has also contributed to their happier marriage.

Michelle also said that it was during their daughters' early years, as Barack was beginning his political career, that the animosity between the couple hit its highest point.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this -- it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she recalled. "We're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.' And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."

"There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years -- we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 -- it's just how you look at it," she added. "And people give up . . . 'Five years; I can't take it.'"

Thankfully, their rocky period is long behind them, as evidenced by how the couple is never shy when it comes to sharing their love for each other on social media.

