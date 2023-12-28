Seth Meyers was literally left speechless after the Late Night With Seth Meyers crew pulled off the ultimate surprise!

In honor of his 50th birthday (which he celebrated on Thursday), the official social media accounts for the late-night show shared a video of the party the staff pulled off on Dec. 7.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The video begins with a message that said Meyers believed he was going to dinner with his agent after taping a segment for the show. As the video begins, the host films the Corrections segment, while crew members decorate a dressing room backstage.

As Meyers walks off stage in his coat, ready to go to dinner, he is surprised by the staff.

Meyers is clearly shocked as he thanks everyone for the special gift. The surprises didn't stop there, though.

While Meyers celebrated backstage, crew members set up pizza boxes and drinks on the main stage. Meyers walked out to a second surprised and an actual party.

"I'm without words," a shocked Meyers tells his staff. "I genuinely can't believe how surprised I am. Walking out here and seeing all of you guys, I just wanted to say it's very special seeing you all. Thank you so much."

The video ends as Meyers continues to hug the staff.

Meyers got ahead of the milestone birthday earlier this month, when he passionately declared that "50 is the new 20," during the At This Point in the Broadcast segment on Late Night.

