Cardi B dazzled at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in a larger-than-life black Windowsen gown that required eight handlers. But in a new behind-the-scenes TikTok video, the 31-year-old rapper revealed that she was able to make the choice between a black version of the gown and one in a vibrant blue-green shade.

In the clip, Cardi gets fitted for the dress, admitting she's "scared" for the annual fashion event.

"I want to get it over with. I feel like every year we do this... next year, I'm not doing it." the mother of two admits, acknowledging her growing anxiety. "...I'm excited, but, like, I'm nervous."

Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In one funny moment, Cardi's 2-year-old son, Wave, comes in and she asks him, "You like my dress? You're like, 'I don't give a damn.'"

Cardi shares Wave and daughter Kulture, 5, with her ex, Offset.

After the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cardi and Offset were spotted attending multiple after-parties together and even holding hands.

The duo, who have split and reunited multiple times over the course of their relationship, put on a united front at Richie Akiva's 10th annual "The After" Met Gala after-party. Cardi and Offset were photographed walking together with their fingers intertwined, months after Cardi said in December that the pair had broken up and she was "single."

Offset and Cardi B are seen at a Met Gala afterparty on May 6, 2024 in New York City - Gotham/GC Images

Cardi B and Offset first sparked relationship rumors back in 2017 when they were spotted cozying up at a Met Gala after-party. They went on to tie the knot in September of that year, and welcomed their first child, Kulture, in July 2018.

Offset is also a dad to 14-year-old Jordan, 9-year-old Kody, and 9-year-old Kalea from previous relationships.

For her late-night look, Cardi changed into a one-of-a-kind red corset dress with a train crafted by REVOLVE Atelier that appeared to require just one handler -- her sister.

