Sure, Taylor Swift might have been the queen of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, both for her historic wins and her candid audience moments, but her bestie Selena Gomez also had her fair share viral reactions while attending the award show.

The 31-year-old "Single Soon" singer was red hot in the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, rocking a plunging Oscar de la Renta gown.

In addition to posing with her longtime pal Swift, Gomez also didn't hold back her shock during Olivia Rodrigo's opening number.

In a recreation of her "Vampire" music video, Rodrigo staged a performance malfunction on the stage, but Gomez didn't appear to be in on the stunt as the cameras caught her putting her hand to her face in shock as she watched the moment play out.

And that wasn't Gomez's last viral moment of the night. The Only Murders in the Building star was overjoyed when SZA won the Best R&B Video Award, flinging her arms in the air to cheer. She then began looking around the audience for the performer only to show clear disappointment when it was announced that SZA couldn't be there to accept the award.

And in perhaps her most viral moment, Gomez was seen pulling a face when singer Chris Brown's nomination was announced, as she stopped clapping for the controversial performer.

It was a big night for Gomez who won the Best Afrobeats Award alongside Rema for their song "Calm Down."

After a night of cheering on Swift's record-setting wins, Gomez got the love returned to her by her A-list pal when she took the stage.

Swift was seen jumping up and down with her arms in the air, praising her friend's win.

