Selling the OC is back!

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for season three of its docusoap, and it promises to be fiery, full of big homes and have even more drama.

According to the streamer, the Selling Sunset spinoff's third season will feature the Oppenheim Group's OC agents working in an office, where betrayal and rumors spread like wildfire and they can't put a price on loyalty -- or reputation.

In the trailer, Ali Harper struggles in her career, Austin Victoria chases commissions amid his and wife Lisa's attempts to buy a house, and tension ensues between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland.

"You swooned me, and then you f**king disappeared," Alex tells Tyler in the trailer. "What do you want?"

According to Tyler -- who was previously married to Brittany Snow -- he wants kids and a wife. He tells Alex, though, "When we're trying to force it, neither one of us are on the same page. I don't want to run this thing into the ground."

"I'm out. I'm done," Alex proclaims. That may not be totally true, though, as the pair is seen kissing later in the trailer.

Selling the OC - Netflix

Elsewhere, there's talk of negative conversations, manipulation, and lies, while concerns that Sean Palmieri is "trouble" and "a snake" run rampant.

"I am sleeping like a baby because I have the truth," Sean insists.

The trailer ends with a dark prediction, as one star suggests, "If Jason [Oppenheim] is the broker that I think he is, he's not going to last much longer in the f**king Oppenheim Group."

Drama is nothing new for Tyler and Alex. Tyler was previously in the news for his flirty behavior, which started to look different after he and Brittany separated, and she eventually filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in July 2023.

"They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. I don't want to give them any more time and energy, because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention," the actress said of the Selling the OC cast during an appearance on Call Her Daddy. "I was not aware of a lot of things. I will say, what people think happened, happened."

Tyler reacted to his ex's comments shortly thereafter, writing on Instagram, "Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."

"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth," he added. "I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best."

Season 3 of Selling the OC premieres May 3 on Netflix.

