'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis Exits the Oppenheim Group

Selling the OC star Alexandra Jarvis has officially parted ways with the Oppenheim Group, ET has learned.

Her exit seems to be an amicable one, with both parties seemingly still on good terms.

Jason Oppenheim addressed Jarvis' exit in an interview with People, saying, "I don't want to speak for Jarvis, but ... she decided to do what's best for her, and I have a lot of respect for that. ... We're still on good terms." While the exact reasons behind Jarvis's departure remain undisclosed, it appears to be a decision made in her best interest.

The Daily Mail was the first to report Jarvis' departure.

Jarvis isn't the first Selling the OC cast member to bid farewell to the Oppenheim Group.

Alexandra Jarvis - Netflix

In November, Sean Palmieri handed in his keys.

"Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me and I’m really excited for the future as I just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor, Steve Games, previous owner of Prudential California Realty and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty," the realtor told ET in an exclusive statement. "Our team recently just launched with Coldwell Banker West."

In October, Tyler Stanaland announced his departure from the Oppenheim Group, revealing plans to work alongside his father at the rival Douglas Elliman firm.

Tyler Stanaland - Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Stanaland first revealed the news to People, noting the choice "wasn't an easy decision, but it is the right decision for me and my clients."

The 34-year-old real estate agent continued, "Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I'm aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders."

Stanaland and his family's brokerage, the John Stanaland Group, became a part of Douglas Elliman in January. Stanaland worked for his father for over a decade before moving to Oppenheim in 2021 when Selling Sunset's Orange County spinoff began.

Selling the OC season 3 starts streaming May 3 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: