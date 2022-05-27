Memorial Day Weekend is the best time to score some deals on products you were already going to buy anway. If you're running low on any beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Memorial Day Sale, which runs through May 30.

The Sephora Memorial Day Sale has an array of must-have beauty products from best-selling brands, such as Fenty Beauty, Bite Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Peter Thomas Roth, Sephora Collection and plenty of others The best part is you can stock up on all these sale items for up to 50% off.

Shop Memorial Day Deals

In addition to major discounts on some of the best beauty products Sephora has to offer, you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code FREESHIP.

Below, shop the best beauty products currently on sale during the Sephora Memorial Day Sale.

Sephora Collection Firming Sleeping Cream Sephora Sephora Collection Firming Sleeping Cream This nighttime firming cream from the Sephora Collection helps keep your skin moisturized while you slumber. It even helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the process. $17 $12 Buy Now

