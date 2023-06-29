Sephora's 4th of July Sale Is Taking Up to 50% Off Rare Beauty, Dyson, Kate Somerville and More
With summer heating up, the itch to purge through our homes and give our favorite things a seasonal refresh is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Fourth of July Sale arrived at the perfect time.
Now through Tuesday, July 4, Sephora shoppers can get up to 50% off top-selling makeup, hair care and skincare products with incredible steals. You can find new discounts on brands like Laneige, NuFACE, Dyson, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders.
Regardless of your membership status, the deals in Sephora's Fourth of July Sale are open to everyone and feature discounts on some of the most beloved beauty staples. Do yourself (and your beauty routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale this weekend.
Best Sephora 4th of July Deals
Get 50% off Selena Gomez's dual-ended brow pencil, featuring a triangular-shaped tip and tinted brow gel that creates naturally defined brows.
Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that improves skin texture using a blend of papaya, pumpkin, and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid.
Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract, forest yeast extract, and fermented deep sea algae, the moisturizing gel is bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration.
Perfect for keeping skin hydrated on the go, this refreshing fine mist spray delivers intense, long-lasting hydration for up to 12 hours.
Unexpected breakout? Clear pimples fast with Kate Somerville's #1 spot treatment formulated with the highest level of sulfur allowed for clinical acne control. EradiKate works quickly to clear existing pimples, reduce redness and prevent future breakouts.
Treat yourself to the at-home facial of your dreams with NuFace's clinically proven facial toning kit.
Save $100 on the new, special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Vinca blue and rosé, with matching Dyson-designed presentation case and exclusive brush and comb.
Complement your mermaid waves with sun-kissed skin, courtesy of this creamy bronzer from Tarte.
Loved by hair stylists, you may have seen this T3 curling iron during you last salon visit. Now you can use the professional grade curling iron at home and get it at a discount.
Level up your eye makeup style with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte and metallic shades. Perfect for festival season.
A dermatologist tested and approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level 70%.
Create some bold graphic liner looks with the KVD Beauty eyeliner in the shade madder red.
