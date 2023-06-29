With summer heating up, the itch to purge through our homes and give our favorite things a seasonal refresh is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Long Weekend Sale arrived at the perfect time.

Now through Tuesday, July 4, Sephora shoppers can get up to 50% off top-selling makeup, hair care and skincare products with incredible steals. You can find new discounts on brands like tarte, NuFACE, Urban Decay and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders.

Shop the Sephora Sale

Regardless of your membership status, Sephora's Long Weekend Sale features discounts on some of the most beloved beauty staples. The discounts are available for a limited time only, so do yourself (and your beauty routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale.

Best Sephora Long Weekend Sale Deals

