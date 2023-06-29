Shop

Sephora's Long Weekend Sale Is Taking Up to 50% Off NuFACE, Tarte, T3 and More

By ETonline Staff
With summer heating up, the itch to purge through our homes and give our favorite things a seasonal refresh is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Long Weekend Sale arrived at the perfect time.

Now through Tuesday, July 4, Sephora shoppers can get up to 50% off top-selling makeup, hair care and skincare products with incredible steals. You can find new discounts on brands like tarte, NuFACE, Urban Decay and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders. 

Regardless of your membership status, Sephora's Long Weekend Sale features discounts on some of the most beloved beauty staples. The discounts are available for a limited time only, so do yourself (and your beauty routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale. 

Best Sephora Long Weekend Sale Deals

tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer
tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer
Sephora
tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer

Complement your mermaid waves with sun-kissed skin, courtesy of this creamy bronzer from Tarte.

$29$14
T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron with 3 Barrels
T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron with 3 Barrels
Sephora
T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron with 3 Barrels

Loved by hair stylists, you may have seen this T3 curling iron during you last salon visit. Now you can use the professional grade curling iron at home and get it at a discount. 

$300$225
Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette

Level up your eye makeup style with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte and metallic shades. Perfect for festival season.

$44$19
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Hydrating Moisturizer With Squalane
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Hydrating Moisturizer With Squalane
Sephora
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Hydrating Moisturizer With Squalane

A dermatologist tested and approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level 70%.

$38$31
NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit
NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit
Sephora
NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit

Treat yourself to the at-home facial of your dreams with NuFace's clinically proven facial toning kit.

$395$296
KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
Sephora
KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

Create some bold graphic liner looks with the KVD Beauty eyeliner in the shade madder red.

$23$12

