Sephora's Long Weekend Sale Is Taking Up to 50% Off NuFACE, Tarte, T3 and More
With summer heating up, the itch to purge through our homes and give our favorite things a seasonal refresh is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Long Weekend Sale arrived at the perfect time.
Now through Tuesday, July 4, Sephora shoppers can get up to 50% off top-selling makeup, hair care and skincare products with incredible steals. You can find new discounts on brands like tarte, NuFACE, Urban Decay and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders.
Regardless of your membership status, Sephora's Long Weekend Sale features discounts on some of the most beloved beauty staples. The discounts are available for a limited time only, so do yourself (and your beauty routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale.
Best Sephora Long Weekend Sale Deals
Complement your mermaid waves with sun-kissed skin, courtesy of this creamy bronzer from Tarte.
Loved by hair stylists, you may have seen this T3 curling iron during you last salon visit. Now you can use the professional grade curling iron at home and get it at a discount.
Level up your eye makeup style with Urban Decay's shimmery, matte and metallic shades. Perfect for festival season.
A dermatologist tested and approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level 70%.
Treat yourself to the at-home facial of your dreams with NuFace's clinically proven facial toning kit.
Create some bold graphic liner looks with the KVD Beauty eyeliner in the shade madder red.
RELATED CONTENT:
ILIA Beauty Bestsellers are 20% Off Right Now at this Summer Sale
The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales to Revitalize Your Routine
So Much Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
The 15 Best Body Lotions for Silky Smooth Skin All Summer Long
Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale
The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok
Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 50% on Summer Essentials
The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023
The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow