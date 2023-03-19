Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale Is Taking 50% Off Dermaflash, Fresh, Estée Lauder and More Today Only
With the new season just a day away from being in full-bloom, the itch to purge through our homes and get started on spring cleaning chores is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale arrived at the perfect time.
Now through Saturday, April 1, Sephora shoppers can get 50% off top-selling makeup and skincare products with daily steals. For 24 hours each day, you can find new discounts on brands like tarte, Kiehl's, Dermaflash, Fenty Beauty, the Sephora Collection and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders.
Regardless of your membership status, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale features discounts on some of the most beloved beauty staples. The discounts are available today only, so do yourself (and your beauty routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale. For more great deals on some of these same products, be sure to check out the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale that is also underway now.
Best Sephora 24-Hour Deals: Sunday, March 19
Formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil, this beloved moisturizing face oil helps restore skin overnight for radiant, younger-looking skin by morning.
Think of this device as your mini magic wand for on-the-spot exfoliation and painless peach-fuzz-removal—anytime, anywhere.
Brow Wiz's ultra-fine, retractable tip is perfect for spot-filling in areas where brow hair is sparse by mimicking fine, hair-like strokes.
This lip mask is infused with berry wax to help protect your lips' barrier — locking in hydration for a smooth, plump appearance.
