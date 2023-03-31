Shopping

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale Is Taking 50% Off Tula, Bobbi Brown, First Aid Beauty and More for Today Only

By ETonline Staff
Sephora 24-Hour Sale
With spring in full-bloom, the itch to purge through our homes and get started on spring cleaning chores is very real. But perhaps the best place to start the seasonal purge is within your own beauty bag. And if you've been looking for an excuse to restock on some more updated products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale arrived at the perfect time.

Now through Saturday, April 1, Sephora shoppers can get 50% off top-selling makeup and skincare products with daily steals. For 24 hours each day, you can find new discounts on brands like tarte, TULA, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Dermaflash, Fenty Beauty, the Sephora Collection and more. Plus, you'll also receive free shipping on all orders. 

Shop the Sephora Sale

Regardless of your membership status, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale features discounts on some of the most beloved beauty staples. The discounts are available today only, so do yourself (and your beauty routine) a favor, and stock up on your must-haves at Sephora's sale. For more great deals on some of these same products, be sure to check out the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale that is also underway now.

Best Sephora 24-Hour Deals: Friday, March 31

TULA Skincare 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
TULA Skincare 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Sephora
TULA Skincare 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

A non-greasy moisturizing cream that'll keep your skin supple and soft, both day and night 24/7. 

$54$27
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base
Sephora
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base

A 2-in-1 eye cream perfect for hydrating and visibly plumping your under-eye that also acts as a primer for concealer.

$58$29
IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Sephora
IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick

An easy and convenient way to apply your eyeshadow is with this eyeshadow stick. You won't have to worry about a mess or tugging.

$24$12
First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA
First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA
Sephora
First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA

With upcoming vacations you'll probably want to keep your skin bump-free, these ingrown hair pads works great on areas like your bikini line and underarms.

$36$18

