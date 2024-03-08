Anthropologie's gorgeous dinnerware and popular candles are on sale just in time for spring.
Spring is right around the corner, which means only one thing: The seasonal urge to make an Aperol Spritz and host a dinner party is imminent. Anthropologie is welcoming the new season with a sale on everything you need to set the table, serve food and toast to the sunnier days ahead.
This weekend, the Set Your Spring Table event at Anthropologie is offering 20% off select dinnerware, glassware, candles and more. Whether you're planning an Easter dinner or Mother's Day brunch, all the delightful discounts will have your home feeling fresh, inviting and well-prepared for spring.
The right tableware can take your dinner parties to the next level. Anthropologie's sale is filled with hosting essentials from colorful wine glasses to picturesque cake stands. To help you on your shopping journey, we've rounded up our favorite spring-inspired finds below. Just be sure to take advantage of these deals before they disappear on Monday, March 11.
Morgan Flutes, Set of 4
Available in 6 fun colors, these Morgan flutes are sure to spice up any dinner party or special occasion you want to add a pop of color to. Not to mention this item comes in a set of four, so the fun can be shared with friends.
Capri Blue Volcano Matte Jar Candle
This cult-favorite candle is available in 3 sizes: XS, M, and L, and is the clean, fresh and fruity fragrance your home has been missing.
Lyla Tray
This stone serving tray is 12" in diameter and features a scalloped silhouette and botanicals on the face, adding a touch of elegance to a much-needed staple for anyone who loves to have guests over.
Brynn Vase
A vase that's perfect for indoor or outdoor use, this stylish stoneware piece will make a tasteful base to any floral arrangement.
Margot Coupe Glasses, Set of 4
These stunning Margot glasses are handblown, hand painted soda glass and are described to have individual and unique features between every glass in the set.
Lyla Solid Dinner Plates, Set of 4
Available in 4 spring-inspired colors, these plates add a touch of unique shape variation to the standard dinner plate.
Voluspa Blond Tabac Maison Candle
Nothing says luxury like a Voluspa candle, and this fan-favorite scent is listed on Anthropologie's site as a best-seller.
Jasper Portuguese Mugs, Set of 4
This set of 4 mugs is dishwasher and microwave safe, and makes a perfect new addition to your glassware with their unique touches added by hand-thrown ceramics.
Old Havana Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
Anthropologie's exclusive Old Havana collection is truly one of a kind. These cereal bowls are available in three colors, and feature individually unique reactive-glazed crackle stoneware on each bowl.
Puffer Faux Fur Throw Blanket
This blanket will literally give you all the feels with this puffy faux fur, without any guilt of purchasing the real thing. Available in two spring-cozy colors, this blanket is the perfect throw for your couch to snuggle up with this spring.
