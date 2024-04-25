Shannen Doherty is all about the tough love when it comes to her friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Tori Spelling. Spelling, who recently filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after months of separation, had Doherty on her misSPELLING podcast where the longtime pals chatted about their complicated love lives and navigating their newly single statuses.

"It's all so fresh I'm not sure what I even want," Spelling admitted of being back on the dating scene.

The actress and reality TV alum talked about struggling with her fame and it being seen as "emasculating" to men -- but Doherty rejected this notion.

"That's what I want. I want a man who's proud to be with me and he wouldn't cheat, wouldn't lie because he's so scared of losing me," the newly single Doherty said. "But also a man that's really proud of my success and what I've accomplished. And that's what I really want you to be looking for right now. Not a man that you can dominate. Not a man that puts you down. Not a man that has red flags."

Ryan Ozar, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Chris Foufas in 1992. - Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Spelling told Doherty she "disagreed" that this was possible, even if her future partner was successful in his own right.

"That's depressing," Doherty told her. "Do you really think Keith Urban worries about Nicole Kidman?… It is possible, in my opinion."

Spelling admitted that she thinks there's an element of self-sabotage on her part when it comes to entertaining new romantic relationships.

"I preemptively make myself small and plummet myself and sabotage myself from building my career," Spelling shared.

"Don't ever make yourself small for anyone. I've been telling you that for 30 frickin' years," Doherty replied.

"You really have. I didn't listen," Spelling agreed.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on Aug. 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. - Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Doherty doubled down, telling her friend, "You've never really owned your power. And you've always been insecure. And you've always had a little bit of fear and you've always settled for a lot less than you deserved. And it's time to change that and you're on the right track… You have power in you, you just haven't tapped into it fully."

Doherty split from Kurt Iswarienko last year after 11 years of marriage. The 53-year-old actress is currently battling stage 4 cancer and she shared that it plays a big factor in her dating life.

"You can't set me up on a date without letting that person know because somebody has to decide if they want to spend time with somebody who has a time bomb," she admitted.

However, Doherty seems optimistic about her romantic future, saying, "I'm getting what I need from the most important people in my life now so I don't need it from an outside source. I'm thinking that's when I'll have my healthiest relationship."

Kurt Iswarienko and actress Shannen Doherty at American Cancer Society's Giants of Science Los Angeles Gala on Nov. 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. - Vivien Killilea/WireImage

As for Spelling, she recently filed for divorce from McDermott after 18 years of marriage. The exes share five kids — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

"Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years," a source recently told ET. "They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents. It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

