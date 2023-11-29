Shannen Doherty is optimistic when it comes to finding love!

Amid her eight-year battle with cancer, the Charmed actress says that she recently had the urge to put herself back out there.

"I was not ready at all before three weeks ago," the 52-year-old tells People.

Doherty credits "triggers" for helping her move on from the past and allowing her to let go of some of the heartache. However, she isn't sure what or who her next love will look like.

"I have a best friend, a male best friend who we joke that we're married," she says. "I don't know if it's that or if it's stumbling upon somebody and just feeling an instant connection. I'm open, and I wasn't [before]."

She adds, "I don’t think I'm going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I'm pretty sure I'll meet somebody -- hopefully soon."

Despite being married three times, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star isn't being negative when it comes to the idea of marriage.

"I'm not there yet, so there's no reason to be negative about it. S**t happens," she tells the magazine of her latest divorce.

In April, Doherty filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage. At the time, Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news in a statement to ET, sharing that "divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

In addition to Iswarienko, Doherty was married to poker player Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003, and actor Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994.

Doherty is also giving the world a closer look at her love life and battle with cancer with her new memoir-style podcast, Let's Be Clear. The iHeartPodcasts show "promises to be a raw and candid exploration of Shannen’s personal journey covering everything from her TV and film credits to her stage four cancer battle, friendships, divorces and more. The podcast will also provide a platform for Shannen to share her life experience, the strength that carried her through difficult times, and her hopes and dreams for the future."

On the podcast, Doherty hopes to drive home one of her biggest life lessons. "It doesn't matter how many times you fall, it's about how you get back up," she says in a statement.

Let's Be Clear debuts on the iHeartPodcasts network on Dec. 7.

