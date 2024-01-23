Sharon Osbourne Recalls Attempting Suicide Over Husband Ozzy's Affair

Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about her past marital strife in her new one-woman show, Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap, and reflecting on how she struggled with suicidal ideation when she found out about husband Ozzy Osbourne's past extramarital affair.

Speaking on stage in London on Sunday, Sharon, 71, recalled how her husband had cheated on her for several years with a stylist, which led to them separating back in May 2016.

"He always had groupies, and I was so used to that," Sharon explained, per U.K. publication The Mirror. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested."

The whole incident -- which played out in the public eye as news of Ozzy's four-year affair and their subsequent split made headlines -- led to Sharon attempting suicide.

"I took, I don't know how many pills," Sharon revealed. "I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom... The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me."

Sharon explained that she felt her children -- daughters Aimee, 40, and Kelly, 39, as well as 38-year-old son Jack, whom she shares with Ozzy -- would have been able to "take care of themselves," as they were all adults with families and careers of their own at that point.

Months after their split, Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction. In May 2017 -- almost exactly a year after news of the cheating scandal first broke -- the pair renewed their wedding vows after reconciling.

The pair has remained strong, and Sharon has been supporting Ozzy as he has been dealing with Parkinson's disease, which he first shared with fans back in 2020.

During the most recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, released on Tuesday, Ozzy and Sharon reflected on their marriage, and the Black Sabbath frontman said Sharon "is like my soulmate," and has been his true love, despite them having gone down a "rocky road" during their decades-long romance.

"At the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world... I couldn't live without her," Ozzy shared. "I wouldn't want to live without her. And my love for her now is bigger than it ever has been."

