Sherri Shepherd revealed that on July 13 she underwent a breast reduction surgery.

"In season 2, everything is going to be bigger, except these boobs," she quipped on the season 2 premiere episode of her talk show.

Shepherd shared that she frequently receives comments about her body with many saying she's "too top heavy."

"To be clear, I did not get this boob job because of all of the comments I got," she said, before joking, "I got a boob job because I just wanted to see what it would feel like to sleep on my stomach."

The 56-year-old comedian revealed that she was previously a 42DD, calling the procedure "bittersweet."

"I loved my old girls. My best friends, I call them. They have been with me through thick and thin," she said. "This was a relationship with the boobs."

But Shepherd said that the breast reduction was necessary after living with severe pain.

"It was so heavy. I was slouching all the time. It started to become really, really painful," she said. "My back was hurting very badly."

And the talk show host is very pleased with the results of her surgery.

"I feel better. I'm not going to say I wish I'd done this a while ago because timing is everything," she shared. "I can sit up straight. I feel lighter. It's easier to shop… I get up every day and I send pictures of my boobs to everybody."

Back in April, Shepherd opened up to ET about her plans to get the breast reduction surgery.

"I think I'm getting my boobies done. I think I'm getting a little reduction because my back is starting to hurt, so that's a big one," she said when asked about her summer plans.

