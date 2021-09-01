We won't be celebrating Earth Day officially until April 22, but supporting the planet and furthering the environmental movement can be an everyday activity. Sure, you might not be able to do every activity you have on your list to celebrate Earth Day year-round, but if there's one way to give Mother Earth some love in our daily lives, it's with our clothes. And if you're looking for some sustainable brands to keep in your arsenal, Allbirds should be at the top of your list.

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds the New Zealand-American footwear company that uses a direct-to-consumer approach (meaning they only sell its shoes on its own website and in its own stores). But more importantly, it's a brand with a mission: to design environmentally friendly and sustainable footwear.

The Allbirds style is basic design, form and function you can wear anywhere and everywhere. Its first shoe, the Wool Runner, is made from New Zealand superfine merino wool. Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes" Since then, the company has churned out a number of styles for its footwear line -- and has since expanded to clothes, with new T-shirts as part of its latest launch, encouraging shoppers like you to build more sustainable closets and embrace the spirit of Earth Day everyday day of the year.

There are so many more reasons to love this eco-conscious brand. We've been fans for a while because its shoes are made with natural and sustainable materials, they're machine washable and there's no need to wear socks with them. But along with that, the shoes have a smaller impact on climate change and the environment. Combine that with its comfort, and there's no reason not to love the brand's shoes.

To help make Earth Day every day, we pulled together our favorite Allbirds shoes -- along with some of the brand's other must-have items -- that'll be the perfect additions to your Earth Day celebration, no matter what day of the year it is. And just in case you want to embrace the beauty of nature, get into the spirit and sign up for some Earth Day activities (and don't forget to sport your Allbirds shoes!).

Of course, environmental protection doesn't stop at one brand. So, we also added in some of our other favorite sustainable footwear brands on the market for when you want to expand your eco-friendly closet even further. Scroll down to see the sustainable fashion products we're loving below.

Shop Allbirds

Allbirds Wool Runners

The brand's very first offering and best selling shoes, the Allbirds Wool Runners are soft and lightweight thanks to the superfine merino wool.

Allbirds Wool Runner Fluffs

Cozy up in these fluffy, limited-edition shearling sneakers from Allbirds. The brand created this everyday sneaker with a white sole to celebrate its 5th anniversary.

Allbirds Tree Runners

The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

Allbirds Tree Dashers

The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.

Allbirds Wool Loungers

The extra cozy slide-on Wool Lounger is made with temperature-regulating merino wool. This soft wool sneaker also has a sugarcane midsole called SweetFoam®, which is made with the world's first carbon negative green EVA.

Allbirds Tree Toppers

Made from the breezy eucalyptus tree, the Tree Topper is a high top shoe that conforms to each movement. Also cool: The laces are made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

Shop Other Sustainable Brands

TOMS Alpargata Burlap

Slip into these environmentally-friendly shoes from TOMS, which are designed with materials (like a carbon negative Green EVA outsole made from sugarcane) to create a lesser impact on the earth.

Cariuma Ibi

Add a pop of color to your ensembles with a pair of Cariuma sneakers, like the brand's classic Ibi. The Brazilian brand's signature style features plant materials like bamboo, with laces created from recycled plastics. Plus, you can grab the style a handful of including this vibrant green for Earth Day.

Veja V-10 Sneakers

Looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to your wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials.

