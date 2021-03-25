Shop Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Home Cleaning Products Brand
Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have teamed up to launch a home cleaning product line called Safely! The collaboration, which is formulated without harsh chemicals, features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents.
The direct-to-consumer products are now available to shop on the Safely website, and it's the perfect time as we're all cleaning and sanitizing a lot more lately. Get $5 off orders of $25 or more with the promo code FIRST. Shipping is free on orders over $45.
The first Clean Freak Kit collection includes Hand Soap, Hand Cream, Hand Sanitizer, Universal Cleaner, Glass Cleaner and Everyday Laundry Detergent. Prices start at $6 and the bottles are reusable and refillable.
In anticipation of the release, Teigen, who already has her own Cravings cookware line, shared a hilarious pitch video with branding mastermind Jenner on Instagram.
Shop Safely now and be sure to also check out ET Style's top picks of products to help you organize and clean your home, below.
