Shop Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Home Cleaning Products Brand

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have teamed up to launch a home cleaning product line called Safely! The collaboration, which is formulated without harsh chemicals, features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents.

The direct-to-consumer products are now available to shop on the Safely website, and it's the perfect time as we're all cleaning and sanitizing a lot more lately. Get $5 off orders of $25 or more with the promo code FIRST. Shipping is free on orders over $45.

The first Clean Freak Kit collection includes Hand Soap, Hand Cream, Hand Sanitizer, Universal Cleaner, Glass Cleaner and Everyday Laundry Detergent. Prices start at $6 and the bottles are reusable and refillable.

In anticipation of the release, Teigen, who already has her own Cravings cookware line, shared a hilarious pitch video with branding mastermind Jenner on Instagram.

