Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush, comfortable, and cozy throw blankets you'll never want to take off this winter. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale at Amazon. You can save big while adding extra warmth and a cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.

Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her Favorite Things List throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the ultra soft fabric. So now is the perfect time to save on your new favorite loungewear, apparel, and blankets for ultimate comfort throughout the chilly months.

Ahead, we've gathered all the best Barefoot Dreams deals to keep you cozy this winter 2023.

