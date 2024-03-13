Don't miss this first-of-its-kind shoppable mood board on Etsy.
Kacey Musgraves' upcoming album Deeper Well, out on March 15, is setting a whole mood. That's why it makes complete sense that she's teamed up with Etsy to create a shoppable mood board to celebrate the album's release.
In the singer and songwriter's new Etsy shop, shoppers can virtually traverse through the comforting vibe of the peaceful woods with handmade and vintage home and fashion finds handpicked by Musgraves. The nature-inspired pieces include pottery, egg holders, whimsical dresses and more.
Shop Kacey Musgraves' Etsy Mood Board
Musgraves is an Etsy super fan and her mood board embraces the rootsy new era she's in. "Etsy is a place I return to for inspiration in many facets of my life, and while making this album I kept saving pieces that felt like a true reflection of where my head was at aesthetically," Musgraves shared via Etsy. "Sometimes when I can’t sleep I’ll find myself in the strangest, coolest Etsy wormholes and I’m always amused at the things I find."
Ready for a deeper shopping experience? Shop some highlights from Musgraves' mood board below. As a bonus, Etsy promises more picks from Musgraves later in the year.
Custom Hand-Painted Eye Locket
Have your lover's eye painted in this beautiful locket.
Black Shoulder Ties Dress
This stunning fit-and-flare dress has sweet shoulder ties and a scoop neck.
Handmade Nude Ceramic Mug
We love the natural feel of this handmade mug.
The Dandelion Interactive Lighting
This whimsical nightlight that looks like a dandelion is a conversation starter.
Moon Rock Lamps
These three splurge-worthy lamps look like moon rocks.
Incense Burner
This wabi-sabi incense burner is made of Japanese-style rough stoneware clay
Soft Stone Pouf
This pouf looks like a stone to offer your space a natural feel.
Handmade Speckled Egg Holder
Ditch the ugly egg carton in favor of these cute flecked clay trays.
Rustic Green Pottery Bowl
Eat your salad from this stunning clay bowl with an agate stone polish.
Pottery Set
This vintage '50s tea or coffee time set comes with six cups, six saucers and a jug.