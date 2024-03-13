Kacey Musgraves' upcoming album Deeper Well, out on March 15, is setting a whole mood. That's why it makes complete sense that she's teamed up with Etsy to create a shoppable mood board to celebrate the album's release.

In the singer and songwriter's new Etsy shop, shoppers can virtually traverse through the comforting vibe of the peaceful woods with handmade and vintage home and fashion finds handpicked by Musgraves. The nature-inspired pieces include pottery, egg holders, whimsical dresses and more.

Shop Kacey Musgraves' Etsy Mood Board

Musgraves is an Etsy super fan and her mood board embraces the rootsy new era she's in. "Etsy is a place I return to for inspiration in many facets of my life, and while making this album I kept saving pieces that felt like a true reflection of where my head was at aesthetically," Musgraves shared via Etsy. "Sometimes when I can’t sleep I’ll find myself in the strangest, coolest Etsy wormholes and I’m always amused at the things I find."

Ready for a deeper shopping experience? Shop some highlights from Musgraves' mood board below. As a bonus, Etsy promises more picks from Musgraves later in the year.

Pottery Set Etsy Pottery Set This vintage '50s tea or coffee time set comes with six cups, six saucers and a jug. $136 $118 Shop Now