Shop Kacey Musgraves' 'Deeper Well' Mood Board on Etsy Ahead of Her New Album Release

Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well
Etsy
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:43 AM PDT, March 13, 2024

Don't miss this first-of-its-kind shoppable mood board on Etsy.

Kacey Musgraves' upcoming album Deeper Well, out on March 15, is setting a whole mood. That's why it makes complete sense that she's teamed up with Etsy to create a shoppable mood board to celebrate the album's release.

In the singer and songwriter's new Etsy shop, shoppers can virtually traverse through the comforting vibe of the peaceful woods with handmade and vintage home and fashion finds handpicked by Musgraves. The nature-inspired pieces include pottery, egg holders, whimsical dresses and more.

Shop Kacey Musgraves' Etsy Mood Board

Musgraves is an Etsy super fan and her mood board embraces the rootsy new era she's in. "Etsy is a place I return to for inspiration in many facets of my life, and while making this album I kept saving pieces that felt like a true reflection of where my head was at aesthetically," Musgraves shared via Etsy. "Sometimes when I can’t sleep I’ll find myself in the strangest, coolest Etsy wormholes and I’m always amused at the things I find."

Ready for a deeper shopping experience? Shop some highlights from Musgraves' mood board below. As a bonus, Etsy promises more picks from Musgraves later in the year.

Custom Hand-Painted Eye Locket

Custom Hand-Painted Eye Locket
Etsy

Custom Hand-Painted Eye Locket

Have your lover's eye painted in this beautiful locket.

$98 and up $74 and up

Shop Now

Black Shoulder Ties Dress

Black Shoulder Ties Dress
Etsy

Black Shoulder Ties Dress

This stunning fit-and-flare dress has sweet shoulder ties and a scoop neck.

Handmade Nude Ceramic Mug

Handmade Nude Ceramic Mug
Etsy

Handmade Nude Ceramic Mug

We love the natural feel of this handmade mug.

$55 $44

Shop Now

The Dandelion Interactive Lighting

The Dandelion Interactive Lighting
Etsy

The Dandelion Interactive Lighting

This whimsical nightlight that looks like a dandelion is a conversation starter. 

Moon Rock Lamps

Moon Rock Lamps
Etsy

Moon Rock Lamps

These three splurge-worthy lamps look like moon rocks.

$3,761

Shop Now

Incense Burner

Incense Burner
Etsy

Incense Burner

This wabi-sabi incense burner is made of Japanese-style rough stoneware clay

Soft Stone Pouf

Soft Stone Pouf
Etsy

Soft Stone Pouf

This pouf looks like a stone to offer your space a natural feel.

$198 $178

Shop Now

Handmade Speckled Egg Holder

Handmade Speckled Egg Holder
Etsy

Handmade Speckled Egg Holder

Ditch the ugly egg carton in favor of these cute flecked clay trays.

$48 and up

Shop Now

Rustic Green Pottery Bowl

Rustic Green Pottery Bowl
Etsy

Rustic Green Pottery Bowl

Eat your salad from this stunning clay bowl with an agate stone polish. 

Pottery Set

Pottery Set
Etsy

Pottery Set

This vintage '50s tea or coffee time set comes with six cups, six saucers and a jug. 

$136 $118

Shop Now

