It's the last day to score big from Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale.

The beloved fashion brand, known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo, is giving fans a major shopping opportunity one last time before the sale ends on Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Save up to 75 percent off across categories, including free ground shipping on orders more than $99 to the U.S. and Canada. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more.

Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Note that all sales are final, but we have a feeling you won't regret a thing.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.

Laurel Way Neda Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Neda Kate Spade New York A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. REGULARLY $229 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Patrice Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Patrice Tote Kate Spade New York The perfect work tote! REGULARLY $359 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York A classic everyday satchel you can count on. Plus, the color is fabulous. REGULARLY $299 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Ellie Baby Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Ellie Baby Bag Kate Spade New York A nylon diaper bag that's actually stylish and functional. It includes pockets for three changes of clothes. REGULARLY $399 $149 at Kate Spade New York

Dawn Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Dawn Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York A backpack that's chic as it is practical and easy to throw on. REGULARLY $249 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Bubble Dot Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Bubble Dot Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York This adorable, colorful dress is more versatile than you think. Wear with pumps and a blazer to the office. Style with flats and a denim jacket for the weekend. REGULARLY $348 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Cape Cod Spade Loafer Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cape Cod Spade Loafer Kate Spade New York Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the spade logo emblem. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Wear the famous Kate Spade logo on your ears via these classic stud earrings. REGULARLY $49 $19 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Adorably Pose in Matching Outfits for New Sunglasses Collection

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts for All Your Loved Ones

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Restocks That Cozy Loungewear You've Been Seeing Everywhere on Instagram