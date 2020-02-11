Shopping

Shop Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale One Last Time -- Up to 75% Off Bags, Shoes and More

By Amy Lee
It's the last day to score big from Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale

The beloved fashion brand, known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo, is giving fans a major shopping opportunity one last time before the sale ends on Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Save up to 75 percent off across categories, including free ground shipping on orders more than $99 to the U.S. and Canada. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more. 

Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Note that all sales are final, but we have a feeling you won't regret a thing. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead. 

Kate Spade New York

A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. 

REGULARLY $229

Kate Spade New York

The perfect work tote! 

REGULARLY $359

Kate Spade New York

A classic everyday satchel you can count on. Plus, the color is fabulous. 

REGULARLY $299

Kate Spade New York

A nylon diaper bag that's actually stylish and functional. It includes pockets for three changes of clothes. 

REGULARLY $399

Kate Spade New York

A backpack that's chic as it is practical and easy to throw on. 

REGULARLY $249

Kate Spade New York

This adorable, colorful dress is more versatile than you think. Wear with pumps and a blazer to the office. Style with flats and a denim jacket for the weekend. 

REGULARLY $348

Kate Spade New York

Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the spade logo emblem. 

REGULARLY $199

Kate Spade New York

Wear the famous Kate Spade logo on your ears via these classic stud earrings. 

REGULARLY $49

