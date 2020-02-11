Shop Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale One Last Time -- Up to 75% Off Bags, Shoes and More
It's the last day to score big from Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale.
The beloved fashion brand, known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo, is giving fans a major shopping opportunity one last time before the sale ends on Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Save up to 75 percent off across categories, including free ground shipping on orders more than $99 to the U.S. and Canada. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more.
Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Note that all sales are final, but we have a feeling you won't regret a thing.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.
A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills.
The perfect work tote!
A classic everyday satchel you can count on. Plus, the color is fabulous.
A nylon diaper bag that's actually stylish and functional. It includes pockets for three changes of clothes.
A backpack that's chic as it is practical and easy to throw on.
This adorable, colorful dress is more versatile than you think. Wear with pumps and a blazer to the office. Style with flats and a denim jacket for the weekend.
Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the spade logo emblem.
Wear the famous Kate Spade logo on your ears via these classic stud earrings.
