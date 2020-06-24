Walk like a royal! Meghan Markle’s popular Veja sneakers are among the great discounts on offer as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. While they usually go for more than $100, certain designs have dropped well below triple digits as part of the Amazon fashion sale, which also has great deals on brands like Levi's, Kate Spade and Ray-Ban.

The line has become a celebrity favorite since Markle was snapped wearing the casual footwear during a royal visit to Australia with husband, Prince Harry, in 2018. The former Suits star wore a white pair with black pants and a black Invictus Games jacket as the two hopped on a boat and hit Sydney harbor to watch an Invictus Games sailing event. As always, the 38-year-old royal looked effortlessly stylish despite being dressed down for the event.

The shoes are available in white with a splash of mint green for just $75 on Amazon, while the extra white version is down to $90 in certain sizes.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Amazon

Veja is a French brand, which uses organically-farmed materials, ethical production processes and leather which is tanned using vegetables. Markle has long supported sustainable fashion brands. Other celebrities who have been snapped wearing Veja sneakers include Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and shoe-lover Reese Witherspoon.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2020, is on now in lieu of the online retailer’s postponed Prime Day. Head over and grab a pair now!

