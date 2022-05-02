Shop The Best Deals on Amazon Devices Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon just kicked off their Spring Deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The incredible deals include Amazon device favorites like the Fire HD tablet, Echo devices, Kindles, Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and Fire TVs. While this isn't Amazon's biggest sale of the year, these deals might be the lowest prices you'll see for many of these devices until Prime Day 2022. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run through May 8, but get your orders before popular products sell out.
With Mother's Day just days away and then Father's Day following soon thereafter, Amazon's spring deals are here just in time for gifting your loved ones some tech upgrades. Among the many deals, a few of the best include $50 off the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet and Fire TV Cube, along with Kindle e-readers for 40% off. TVs are also a great steal form this sale with Insignia and Toshiba smart TVs with Alexa up to $450 off.
Ahead, shop the best spring deals on Amazon devices and 4K TVs.
The new Kindle is fast and responsive with 50% more RAM and brighter display than earlier models. It also has a 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage.
With the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet only just $60 right now, that'll make the perfect Mother's Day Gift.
This Kindle, with a built-in front light, features 8 GB of storage for thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.
Save $90 on this security bundle with 2 Blink Outdoor camera and a Blink Mini, which is an indoor, plug-in security camera with 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio.
Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements.
Amazon's most popular smart speaker lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
The second-generation Echo Show 8 is the latest incarnation of the popular, multi-functioning gadget. Outfitted with a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen, it makes video calls, provides entertainment (via Netfilx, YouTube and more), streams music and even provides another screen to check in on your Ring video doorbell cams.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far
Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Save Up to $4,000 on Samsung 8K Neo QLED TVs This Weekend
Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save Up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Samsung Smartphone Deals: Get The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE For Just $50
30 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The 10 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home
The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom