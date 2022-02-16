As winter kicks on, we can’t help but dream about warmer, sunnier days – and the super cute bathing suits that will inevitably accompany those unforgettable moments. With March coming up and Spring Break season right around the corner, now's the perfect time to maximize on those pre-summer bathing suit deals that some of our favorite brands are already hosting.

We personally can’t wait to soak up and enjoy every fleeting moment of the sunny season ahead -- preferably in a swimsuit, if possible. Whether you're hoping to book a seaside excursion this summer, are looking to take your WFH efforts pool-side, or you simply want to find that perfect bikini before you embark on your Spring Break adventures (Cabo, anyone?), we're here to help you find the very best swimsuit.

When shopping for a new bathing suit, we tend to look to our favorite celebs for the latest swim trends and stylish women's swimsuits. Thus, we've gathered a handful of cute swimsuit options to shop, inspired by what the stars are wearing to soak up the sun.

From sparkly fabric swimwear to retro-style bikini looks in solid colors, you're sure to find something to add to your existing collection among these celeb-approved swimsuit styles.

Shop the year’s hottest swimsuits, worn by Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham, Emma Chamberlain and more stylish stars.

Hailey Bieber

While on vacation, the supermodel donned a sleek, clean bikini fit from Gooseberry Intimates and took to Instagram to share snaps of her super sexy (and summer-ready) swimsuit style.

Jennifer Lopez

While yachting abroad, the starlet was seen sporting a tiny yellow bikini after sharing an Instagram photo with the caption, "Ciao 💛." The summer-centric set is from Frankies Bikinis.

Bella Hadid

Hadid rocked this shirred Calzedonia triangle bikini while living her best life in Cannes.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares plenty of head-turning swimsuits on Instagram. The star previously wore a black bikini from Frankies Bikinis, featuring a ruched top and skimpy thong bottoms.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain styled PacSun's newest spring swimwear collection and it's a must-see.

Yara Shahidi

Shahidi posted an Instagram video of herself rocking this red-hued bikini top from Tory Burch beachside.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez released a swimwear collab with La Mariette, a brand that she says, "celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally."

Demi Moore

Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis stunned as models in a campaign for Andie Swim. We're loving the brand's signature one-piece.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae proves Frankies Bikinis is a consistent celeb favorite. The TikTok star rocked a string bikini top that boasts a vibrant '70s-inspired flower pattern -- aptly called the "groovy" print.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham looked so chic and happy while rocking one of the colorful, tie dye-centric swimsuit pieces from Dippin' Daisy's.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's orange zebra print bikini from TRIANGL is so fun! But, if you're looking for something more affordable we found a dupe on Amazon that starts at $18.

