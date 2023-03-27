If you're looking to save time in the kitchen and make the cooking process more efficient, now is the perfect time to shop deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can shop Amazon's incredible deals and save up to 31% on Instant Brands' popular multi-cookers, air fryers, indoor grill, and even an air purifier that are easy to use and make great additions to your home this spring.

Shop the Instant Brands Sale

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

For those wanting to refresh their kitchen ahead of Easter and Mother's Day, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. Whether you are searching for a more compact air fryer or a dual basket air fryer, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Instant Pot deals available right now. Shop savings on Instant Brand's kitchen appliances at Amazon.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

