Got fall shopping on your mind?

You're in luck as Shopbop's huge Event of the Season sale started, so it's the perfect time to stock up on new arrivals -- yes, new.

Until Sept. 28, receive 20% off on orders under $500 with the code: STOCKUP19. And if you're feeling particularly spendy, receive 25% off on orders of $500 or more. Most of the e-commerce site, including both new full-price and sale items labeled "Key Style," are applicable for the discounts.

ET Style did a bit of digging and so many must-have pieces from our favorite brands are on sale. Highlights you should not sleep on: Commando faux leather leggings, Meghan Markle-approved Illesteva sunglasses, Staud moon bag (it was everywhere at New York Fashion Week) and a flirty floral For Love & Lemons mini dress.

Start off fall strong by shopping all of our top picks from the Shopbop sale, below.

Under $100

The perfect faux leather legging.

Stock up on the classic Levi's 501.

New work blazer found.

If you don't already own a leopard print midi skirt, we suggest you add to cart, stat.

Classic (and comfy) pumps that'll easily take you from day to night.

Under $200

Meghan Markle has worn this exact pair.

Cozy up in this warm shearling topper.

No more boring turtlenecks!

A polished pant goes a long way.

Chic knee boots are essential for fall.

Under $300

Wear to a fall wedding now and wear to a holiday party later.

A romantic top that'll up your skinny jeans.

Orange is one of the biggest color trends for fall.

Poised to be the next "it" bag.

A gorgeous, dainty never-take-off necklace.

