Shopbop Event of the Season Sale: Best Fall Clothes & Accessories -- Levi's, Vince, Sam Edelman & More
Got fall shopping on your mind?
You're in luck as Shopbop's huge Event of the Season sale started, so it's the perfect time to stock up on new arrivals -- yes, new.
Until Sept. 28, receive 20% off on orders under $500 with the code: STOCKUP19. And if you're feeling particularly spendy, receive 25% off on orders of $500 or more. Most of the e-commerce site, including both new full-price and sale items labeled "Key Style," are applicable for the discounts.
ET Style did a bit of digging and so many must-have pieces from our favorite brands are on sale. Highlights you should not sleep on: Commando faux leather leggings, Meghan Markle-approved Illesteva sunglasses, Staud moon bag (it was everywhere at New York Fashion Week) and a flirty floral For Love & Lemons mini dress.
Start off fall strong by shopping all of our top picks from the Shopbop sale, below.
Under $100
The perfect faux leather legging.
Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings,
$98 $79
Stock up on the classic Levi's 501.
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans,
$98 $79
New work blazer found.
Lioness The Palermo Blazer,
$89 $72
If you don't already own a leopard print midi skirt, we suggest you add to cart, stat.
Cupcakes and Cashmere Lorelai Skirt,
$118 $95
Classic (and comfy) pumps that'll easily take you from day to night.
Sam Edelman Leah Cap Toe Pumps,
$120 $96
Under $200
Meghan Markle has worn this exact pair.
Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses,
$177 $142
Cozy up in this warm shearling topper.
J.O.A. Shearling Jacket,
$163 $131
No more boring turtlenecks!
Bop Basics Combo Cashmere Turtleneck,
$178 $143
A polished pant goes a long way.
Bailey44 Cora Pants,
$228 $183
Chic knee boots are essential for fall.
Dolce Vita Cormac Tall Boots,
$242 $194
Under $300
Wear to a fall wedding now and wear to a holiday party later.
For Love & Lemons Benatar Ruffle Mini Dress,
$268 $215
A romantic top that'll up your skinny jeans.
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Poppy Fields Top,
$275 $220
Orange is one of the biggest color trends for fall.
Vince Cropped Trousers,
$285 $228
Poised to be the next "it" bag.
Staud Moon Bag,
$295 $236
A gorgeous, dainty never-take-off necklace.
Adina Reyter 14k Super Tiny Solid Pave Triangle Necklace,
$298 $239
