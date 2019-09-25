Shopping

Shopbop Event of the Season Sale: Best Fall Clothes & Accessories -- Levi's, Vince, Sam Edelman & More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Shopbop fall sale street style 1280
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Got fall shopping on your mind? 

You're in luck as Shopbop's huge Event of the Season sale started, so it's the perfect time to stock up on new arrivals -- yes, new

Until Sept. 28, receive 20% off on orders under $500 with the code: STOCKUP19. And if you're feeling particularly spendy, receive 25% off on orders of $500 or more. Most of the e-commerce site, including both new full-price and sale items labeled "Key Style," are applicable for the discounts. 

ET Style did a bit of digging and so many must-have pieces from our favorite brands are on sale. Highlights you should not sleep on: Commando faux leather leggings, Meghan Markle-approved Illesteva sunglasses, Staud moon bag (it was everywhere at New York Fashion Week) and a flirty floral For Love & Lemons mini dress. 

Start off fall strong by shopping all of our top picks from the Shopbop sale, below. 

Under $100 

The perfect faux leather legging. 

Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings
Shopbop

Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings, $98 $79

Stock up on the classic Levi's 501.  

Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Shopbop

Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans, $98 $79

New work blazer found.  

Lioness The Palermo Blazer
Shopbop

Lioness The Palermo Blazer, $89 $72

If you don't already own a leopard print midi skirt, we suggest you add to cart, stat.  

Cupcakes and Cashmere Lorelai Skirt
Shopbop

Cupcakes and Cashmere Lorelai Skirt, $118 $95

Classic (and comfy) pumps that'll easily take you from day to night.  

Sam Edelman Leah Cap Toe Pumps
Shopbop

Sam Edelman Leah Cap Toe Pumps, $120 $96

Under $200

Meghan Markle has worn this exact pair. 

Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses
Shopbop

Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses, $177 $142

Cozy up in this warm shearling topper.  

J.O.A. Shearling Jacket
Shopbop

J.O.A. Shearling Jacket, $163 $131

No more boring turtlenecks!  

Bop Basics Combo Cashmere Turtleneck
Shopbop

Bop Basics Combo Cashmere Turtleneck, $178 $143

A polished pant goes a long way.  

Bailey44 Cora Pants
Shopbop

Bailey44 Cora Pants, $228 $183

Chic knee boots are essential for fall. 

Dolce Vita Cormac Tall Boots
Shopbop

Dolce Vita Cormac Tall Boots, $242 $194

Under $300

Wear to a fall wedding now and wear to a holiday party later. 

For Love & Lemons Benatar Ruffle Mini Dress
Shopbop

For Love & Lemons Benatar Ruffle Mini Dress, $268 $215

A romantic top that'll up your skinny jeans.  

La Vie Rebecca Taylor Poppy Fields Top
Shopbop

La Vie Rebecca Taylor Poppy Fields Top, $275 $220

Orange is one of the biggest color trends for fall.  

Vince Cropped Trousers
Shopbop

Vince Cropped Trousers, $285 $228

Poised to be the next "it" bag. 

Staud Moon Bag
Shopbop

Staud Moon Bag, $295 $236

A gorgeous, dainty never-take-off necklace.  

Adina Reyter 14k Super Tiny Solid Pave Triangle Necklace
Shopbop

Adina Reyter 14k Super Tiny Solid Pave Triangle Necklace, $298 $239

