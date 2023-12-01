Simu Liu shared that "health scares" are forcing him to bow out of Disney World's 2023 Candlelight Processional.

The 34-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Thursday and expressed he's "absolutely gutted" about having to step away from this year's event. He was originally slated to be one of the slew of celebrities narrating the processional this year, which takes place throughout this month at the American Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.

"For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be part of the holidays," Liu wrote (via People). "The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me. After all, that's the spirt of the season! And so, after some health scares I've made the difficult decision to stay home."

Liu did not elaborate on the "health scares." Bart Millard, the singer-songwriter, replaced the action star. John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Fraser, Eva Longoria, Sterling K. Brown and Lisa Ling are among the celebs narrating this year.

It was earlier this month at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles when the Anxious-Avoidant singer hopped (yes, hopped) the red carpet -- in a walking boot and crutches -- due to a right leg injury he suffered after playing in an Olympic-style basketball tournament with friends. But he told ET that the injury wasn't going to keep him away from the festivities.

"Things happen that you can't control," he told ET. "It's up to you whether to accept it and lie down or you say, 'No! I wanna go to the GQ Men of the Year party. I wanna see my friends. I wanna dress up. I wanna take my beautiful date and I wanna have a good time.'"

