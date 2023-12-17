Christine Brown and her new husband, David Woolley, have a permanent reminder of their love. On the latest episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One, Christine formally introduced David to the TLC audience, bringing her man out on camera.

In addition to gushing about having her new husband's time and attention, Christine also revealed that the couple has matching chest tattoos.

Noting that David has some shoulder tattoos, Christine added, "We've got a matching tattoo now."

Christine then shifted her blouse to show the ink over her heart, saying, "It means 'new beginnings' in Celtic. And he's got one too here."

TLC

The couple got their new body art shortly before their October wedding, with Christine sharing that David held her hand while she got her first tattoo.

As for how her man is different from her ex, Kody Brown, Christine said it's all about how he pays attention to her and her needs.

"He's just really aware, really observant. It's insane," she shared.

Christine first debuted her tattoo on Instagram back in June, showing off the ink in an off-the-shoulder black gown at an event with David.

Sister Wives: Talk Back airs Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

