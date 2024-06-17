Christine Brown is loving her life with David Woolley! On Monday, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share pics with her husband of eight months.

In the photos, which were taken from behind, Christine and David site side-by-side as they stare out at a stunning view.

"Every step of my journey brought me here," the reality star wrote. "Watching the sunset with my forever love, grateful for every moment that led us to this beautiful beginning."

She finished her post with several hashtags, writing, "#NewlyMarried #SunsetViews #GratefulHeart"

Before she was with David, Christine spiritually married Kody Brown in 1994. The exes, who share six children, announced their split in late 2021.

Christine and David, a widowed father of eight, began dating in October 2022 and announced their engagement 10 months later.

"He's really, really just the best guy I know, by far. He's amazing," Christine told People in August 2023. "... We just clicked and it was easy. He gets me so well. And he understands. He doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me because it's a lot, fairly complicated."

The duo tied the knot in October 2023, marrying in front of more than 300 guests in Moab, Utah.

"It's a fairytale," she told the magazine. "It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it's a dream come true."

David Woolley and Christine Brown kiss at their wedding. - TLC

Christine officially added Woolley to her name in April, months after she told ET that she planned to make the update to her moniker.

"I will change it legally to Christine Woolley, but I'll still be known as Christine Brown, just because I've been Christine Brown for 14 years, you know?" she said. "But no, it will be Christine Woolley, definitely."

Of her relationship, Christine added to ET, "I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It really is a dream come true."

"It's amazing," she said. "It's like we just kind of moved in side-by-side with each other and just continued moving on in our life, but we're doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did. So we travel so much and try so many new things and we have so many more kids now."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: