Sister Wives fans were thrilled to see Christine Brown's new man, David Woolley, make his on-camera debut on Sunday's final One-on-One special episode.

The father of eight, who tied the knot with Christine after the special was taped but before it aired, took to Instagram after the TLC show to reflect on his moment in the spotlight alongside his "queen."

"I’ve never been in front of a camera and I was so nervous," David captioned a series of selfies with his new wife. "However, I was thrilled to tell everyone that I finally found my unicorn and how much I love her. Meeting @sukanya was incredible. She was as such a lady and so kind. #oneonone #nervous #loveofmylife #myqueen."

Christine was similarly excited to share her husband with the world, posting on her own account, "Being loved for being me is finally being accepted. David loves all my sides, because sometimes I’m brilliant, bad and a little mad. #cruella . #loveallofme #everyonehasadarkside #thanksbabe."

David came out during the show's final episode alongside Christine to talk about their romance with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan.

The couple were all smiles, sharing their matching chest tattoos, which are the Celtic symbols for "new beginnings." David also gave his impression of Christine's ex, Kody Brown.

"He wears his emotions on his sleeve a lot," David said of Kody. "Sometimes you've got to not. But that's him and that's who he is. I can't say anything differently. Would I be like that? No. You know, it's just he wants you to hear him."

Kody also spoke about David, sharing his first impression of meeting his ex's new man.

"I met David for 15 minutes, had a conversation, a very mild, light conversation. He mostly talked with Robyn and she thought he was very sweet," Kody said of his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. "Christine's chosen him, so I think it's a good match, but I know nothing."

Christine and David tied the knot in October and their wedding will be televised in a two-part special airing in January.

Part 1 of Christine and David's wedding special airs Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and part 2 airs Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

