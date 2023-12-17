Kody Brown has a surprising reaction to meeting his ex Christine Brown's new husband, David Woolley. In the latest installment of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, Kody revealed that he has met his ex's new man.

"I met David for 15 minutes, had a conversation, a very mild, light conversation. He mostly talked with Robyn and she thought he was very sweet," Kody said of his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. "Christine's chosen him, so I think it's a good match, but I know nothing."

Kody later added that he's "hoping" Christine has "chosen well," when it comes to David.

"I hope that she's very happy," the father of 18 said. "I'm not judging him, but my life has been public for years."

TLC

As for David's impression of Kody, the soft-spoken newlywed said that his wife's ex is a little more upfront than he prefers.

"He wears his emotions on his sleeve a lot," David said of Kody. "Sometimes you've got to not. But that's him and that's who he is. I can't say anything differently. Would I be like that? No. You know, it's just he wants you to hear him."

Kody claimed that Christine is manipulative and "Machiavellian" in her actions, but David disagreed with that assessment.

"He's definitely wrong on her being backstabbing and stuff like, oh, Machiavellian. No, she's not that at all. I don't see that," David said of his wife. "And I'm a people person. I can read people. She's not that way at all. She is really good. Sometimes she's a little clueless about things that go on."

TLC

Christine agreed with that assessment, laughing.

Another person in the family who offered her take on David was Christine's former Sister Wife, Meri Brown, who also split from Kody after decades of spiritual marriage.

"Yeah we've met a couple of times. He seems nice. I haven't really gotten to know him, but I've met him a couple of times," Meri said of David. "I'm excited for them. She seems very happy, and I'm excited for her. I want her to be happy."

Meri also acknowledged that she likely wouldn't be invited to the couple's October wedding, saying she was fine with that.

Sister Wives: Talk Back airs Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: