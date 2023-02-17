Skechers Presidents' Day Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Walking and Running Shoes
With Spring about a month away, now is a good time to score a deal on Skechers running and walking shoes for 2023. Amazon and Skechers are offering incredible Presidents' Day deals on sneaker styles for your daily walks when the chill of winter leaves us in the coming months. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more.
Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. And if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.
Check out ET's top picks on Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon.
A lightweight shoe perfect for wearing to work, especially for those who are on their feet all day.
Featuring a carbon infused design in a breathable mono mesh upper, the Skechers GO Walk provide maximum comfort.
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces.
A Podiatrist-designed shoe engineered with comfort in mind as it features lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO cushioning and a patented Skechers Arch Fit insole system.
We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller.
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing.
Crafted with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, these breathable sneakers offer a sporty and comfortable fit.
With more than 12,000 5-star reviews, we encourage you to try out the Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker.
The Skechers GO RUN Maxroad 5 are an ultra-cushioned, neutral road running shoe that can be worn all year long.
Get a jump start on training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker.
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole.
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
Good for wide feet, these casual shoes have a relaxed fit if comfort is what you're after.
These walking flats are the perfect shoe for transitioning into any outfit.
If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. It features a memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled.
These simple sneakers are versatile enough to wear with a dress or shorts.
The Sketchers Microspec Bold Delight slip-on sneaker features an athletic mesh for a stylish and sporty look.
Designed with stretch laces and a Skechers Air-Cooled Gaga Mat, these sneakers are perfect for everyday wear.
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.
The GO RUN 400 V2 is the perfect combination of sporty and stylish. Jump into spring with these comfy shoes.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
