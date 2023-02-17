Shopping

Skechers Presidents' Day Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Walking and Running Shoes

By ETonline Staff
skechers amazon cyber monday 2020 sale
Amazon/Skechers

With Spring about a month away, now is a good time to score a deal on Skechers running and walking shoes for 2023. Amazon and Skechers are offering incredible Presidents' Day deals on sneaker styles for your daily walks when the chill of winter leaves us in the coming months. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more. 

Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. And if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.

Check out ET's top picks on Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon. 

Skechers Work Stacey Sneaker
Skechers Work Stacey Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Work Stacey Sneaker

A lightweight shoe perfect for wearing to work, especially for those who are on their feet all day.

$85
GO WALK Workout Walker - Galaxy Motion
GO WALK Workout Walker - Galaxy Motion
Skechers
GO WALK Workout Walker - Galaxy Motion

Featuring a carbon infused design in a breathable mono mesh upper, the Skechers GO Walk provide maximum comfort. 

$135$108
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50$40
Skechers Men's Gowalk-Athletic Hook and Loop Walking Shoes
Skechers Men's Gowalk-Athletic Hook and Loop Walking Shoes
Amazon
Skechers Men's Gowalk-Athletic Hook and Loop Walking Shoes

A Podiatrist-designed shoe engineered with comfort in mind as it features lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO cushioning and a patented Skechers Arch Fit insole system.

$53 AND UP
Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$51
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$42 AND UP
Skech-Air Extreme 2.0 - Classic Vibe
Skech-Air Extreme 2.0 - Classic Vibe
Skechers
Skech-Air Extreme 2.0 - Classic Vibe

Crafted with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, these breathable sneakers offer a sporty and comfortable fit. 

$95$71
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker

With more than 12,000 5-star reviews, we encourage you to try out the Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker.

$51 AND UP
GO RUN MaxRoad 5
GO RUN MaxRoad 5
Skechers
GO RUN MaxRoad 5

The Skechers GO RUN Maxroad 5 are an ultra-cushioned, neutral road running shoe that can be worn all year long. 

$145$116
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker

Get a jump start on training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. 

$40 AND UP
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.

$38 AND UP
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65$60
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$40$30
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker

Good for wide feet, these casual shoes have a relaxed fit if comfort is what you're after. 

$52 AND UP
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker

These walking flats are the perfect shoe for transitioning into any outfit.

$60$50
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
Skechers Sport womens D'lites Biggest Fan running sneaker with memory foam
Amazon
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan

If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. It features a memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. 

$65$50
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

These simple sneakers are versatile enough to wear with a dress or shorts. 

$29 AND UP
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker

The Sketchers Microspec Bold Delight slip-on sneaker features an athletic mesh for a stylish and sporty look. 

$40$27
GO RUN 400 V2 - Watix
GO RUN 400 V2 - Watix
Skechers
GO RUN 400 V2 - Watix

Designed with stretch laces and a Skechers Air-Cooled Gaga Mat, these sneakers are perfect for everyday wear. 

$42$34
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$60$35
Skechers GOrun 400 V2 - Basic Edge
Skechers GOrun 400 V2 - Basic Edge
Skechers
Skechers GOrun 400 V2 - Basic Edge

The GO RUN 400 V2 is the perfect combination of sporty and stylish. Jump into spring with these comfy shoes.

$44$31

 For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

