Skechers Shoes Up to 40% Off at the Amazon Sale

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Skechers Amazon Sale
Courtesy of Skechers / Amazon

The Amazon Sale is in full swing, and Skechers is one of many brands offering deep discounts on products sold on the shopping site. 

If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brand names, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamonds and deals under $50.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you at the sales event. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Skechers at the Amazon Sale

Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers

This colorful pair of Sketcher sandals will complement any outfit.

REGULARLY $45

BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers
REGULARLY $42

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
REGULARY $49.99

Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers
REGULARLY $65

Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers

Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers
Skechers Kids Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Amazon
Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers

The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Sketchers at a great deal.

REGULARLY $49.95

Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Amazon
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers

This comfy Sketchers flip flops are perfect for running errands.

Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
REGULARLY $50

Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers
REGULARLY $65

Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers

The perfect mesh walking shoe. 

REGULARLY $50

Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
Skechers Men's Melson-volgo Canvas Slip on Moccasin
Amazon
Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
REGULARY $60

