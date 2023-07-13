Skechers Sneakers Are Still On Sale After Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best-Selling Shoes Starting at $27
Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has come to an end, but thousands of popular items are still marked down after the huge shopping event. Right now, Amazon has post-Prime Day deals on Skechers sneakers to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes for the summer.
If you're in the market for fresh new kicks, we found comfy Skechers styles on sale at Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. Starting at just $27, these are Skechers deals you don't want to miss.
Whether you need comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or you need running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with these post-Prime Day deals. Check out the best deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids.
The Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Skechers for Women
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces.
A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.
A cute and comfy, breathable sneaker for casual outfits with cushioning support. This shoe's neutral color is wearable all year round.
A lightweight and well ventilated running sneaker for athletes designed with comfort and breathability in mind. With an Amazon Prime subscription, get 1-day delivery on these new kicks.
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
The Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Skechers for Men
We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller.
These walking shoes will arrive at your door in one day with an Amazon Prime membership.
The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing.
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. You can get 2-day delivery on this Amazon bestseller with an Amazon Prime membership.
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole.
The Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Skechers for Kids
These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play.
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.
Back-to-school shopping for your little athletes just got easier with this pair of colorful kicks.
This sporty slip-on sneaker features a bright ombre design for a stylish summer look.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available on Sneakers for Women
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now
Today's the Last Day for Walmart Plus Week Back-to-School Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sneakers Deals for Men: Shop New Balance, Adidas and More
It's Not Too Late to Score these Prime Day Deals on Adidas Golf Gear
Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 60% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Save 25% on Activewear and Shoes from Adidas' Competing Prime Day Sale
The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer
Shop the 15 Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long
The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail