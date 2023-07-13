Shop

Skechers Sneakers Are Still On Sale After Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best-Selling Shoes Starting at $27

By ETonline Staff
Skechers
Skechers

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has come to an end, but thousands of popular items are still marked down after the huge shopping event. Right now, Amazon has post-Prime Day deals on Skechers sneakers to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes for the summer.

If you're in the market for fresh new kicks, we found comfy Skechers styles on sale at Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. Starting at just $27, these are Skechers deals you don't want to miss. 

Whether you need comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or you need running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with these post-Prime Day deals. Check out the best deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids. 

The Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Skechers for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50$40
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.

$60$40
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker

A cute and comfy, breathable sneaker for casual outfits with cushioning support. This shoe's neutral color is wearable all year round.

$55$43
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well ventilated running sneaker for athletes designed with comfort and breathability in mind. With an Amazon Prime subscription, get 1-day delivery on these new kicks.

$75$43
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42$27

The Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Skechers for Men

Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$70$52
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

These walking shoes will arrive at your door in one day with an Amazon Prime membership.

$70$50
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.

$60$53
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70$42
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. You can get 2-day delivery on this Amazon bestseller with an Amazon Prime membership.

$74$45
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65$49

The Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Skechers for Kids

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$60$44
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$59$41
Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0
Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0
Amazon
Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0

Back-to-school shopping for your little athletes just got easier with this pair of colorful kicks.

$55$41
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker

This sporty slip-on sneaker features a bright ombre design for a stylish summer look. 

$55$48

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

