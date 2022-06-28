SkinStore 4th of July Sale: Save 20% On Elemis, StriVectin, NuFace and More
Now is the ideal time to overhaul your skincare, beauty and hair care routines for summer. If you need a new summer foundation or cult-favorite Vitamin C serum, the SkinStore 4th of July Sale is filled with hundreds of discounted beauty essentials to stock your top shelf with. SkinStore's go-to brands like Lancer Skincare, Hero Cosmetics and Perricone MD are up to 20% off.
You can take up to 20% off select brands like NuFace, Bioderma, and Peter Thomas Roth with the code JULY4. Plus, if you spend over $130 on your purchase, you'll get a free Colorscience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF35, perfect for protecting your lips this summer.
Check out our top picks from the SkinStore 4th of July sale below.
This NuFace set includes a mini facial toning device, 2oz of NuFace gel primer and a power adapter. Everything you need to start your skin firming journey.
Gently and effectively take off makeup and any buildup from the day with Bioderma Micellar Water.
Apply StriVectin's Retinol Night Oil before bed and this formula will help reduce the signs of aging. The non-greasy formula works to smooth your skin texture, so you can wake up to soft skin.
This cleansing balm from Elemis effortlessly removes makeup, dirt and other grime in one go. The bonus? It has anti-aging properties, and it's formulated for sensitive skin.
Did you know you can treat your hair to caviar? This formula helps revitalize dull and brittle hair, and it locks in color for dyed hair.
For brighter-looking skin, opt for the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner — a 20% pure vitamin C serum that works for all skin types, even sensitive ones.
Grab the Natura Bisse Diamond Cocoon Set for 50% during the SkinStore sale. This duo includes a fortifying eye cream to reduce fine lines, as well a moisturizing face cream.
Get a boost in your fresh eye look and visibly brighten, hydrate and reduce the appearance of dark circles with Wander's gold foil eye masks.
Formulated with Colorscience's exclusive EnviroScreen Technology, this lightweight daily sunscreen delivers powerful environmental protection and immediately evens skin tone for a healthy, natural appearance. Available in four flexible shades, it features innovative, tone-adapting pigments that offer medium, buildable color coverage with a natural finish.
Use this lightweight, deeply nourishing oil infused with antioxidants, probiotics and omega fatty acids to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while simultaneously firming and plumping to leave your skin smoother and more refined.
Your skincare routine shouldn't stop at your face and neck. Make sure your whole body is nourished and moisturized with the help of Lancer Skincare.
It's not too late to get your skin primed for summer. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser removes rough bumps and reveals smooth skin under your problem areas.
