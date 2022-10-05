Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, Amazon announced a second Amazon Prime Day 2022. Now you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with the two-day Prime Early Access Sale from October 11 through October 12. While there is still a week left before more is revealed, Amazon dropped a ton of savings already available to grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including makeup, skincare, hair tools and more.

If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to find dozens of early Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. Those eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.

Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. The retailer released thousands more deals on our favorite beauty and skincare brands. Here, you can get your go-to beauty product from Sunday Riley, Maybelline, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop now.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Beauty Deals:

NuFACE Trinity Complete Amazon NuFACE Trinity Complete The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time. $525 $420 Buy Now

Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil Amazon Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier. $10 $7 Buy Now

