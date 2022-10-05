Prime Early Access Sale 2022: The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Already Shop Now
Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, Amazon announced a second Amazon Prime Day 2022. Now you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with the two-day Prime Early Access Sale from October 11 through October 12. While there is still a week left before more is revealed, Amazon dropped a ton of savings already available to grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including makeup, skincare, hair tools and more.
If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to find dozens of early Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. Those eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.
Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. The retailer released thousands more deals on our favorite beauty and skincare brands. Here, you can get your go-to beauty product from Sunday Riley, Maybelline, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop now.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Beauty Deals:
Pop star Lizzo gets her glow with this vitamin C and turmeric face oil from Sunday Riley.
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time.
Staying true to the ingredients of Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, the new Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori features the fresh natural greenness, rich floral quality and creamy depth of tuberose.
Achieve an Instagram-worthy blowout with ease using Revlon's best-selling blow drying brush.
For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier.
Reveal smooth, glowing skin with Tula's skin-resurfacing mask formulated with fruit enzymes and AHA, BHA, and PHA gentle acids.
Get soft, silky hair with Coco and Eve's best-selling hair mask, infused with coconut, fig, shea butter, and argan oil for deep hydration and damage repair.
Update your signature scent for fall with YSL's sultry pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli, and cedar fragrance, Black Opium.
For the jet setter, this travel-friendly compact eyeshadow palette comes with three ultra-pigmented shades — two matte and one shimmer — for creating a variety of eye looks.
If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look.
Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.
With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Labor Day.
Summer might be over, but protecting your skin from the sun's rays is as important as ever. This two-pack of travel-friendly Neutrogena sunscreen provides ample sun protection without greasing up your skin.
Treat dry skin with a collagen-infused moisturizer you can use day and night.
Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.
To remove those dark circles, these collagen gel masks will hydrate and moisturize your skin to provide long-lasting effect on your eyes.
