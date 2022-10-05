Beauty

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Already Shop Now

By Larry Stansbury‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon prime day early beauty deals
Getty Images

Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, Amazon announced a second Amazon Prime Day 2022. Now you can get a head start on your holiday shopping with the two-day Prime Early Access Sale from October 11 through October 12. While there is still a week left before more is revealed, Amazon dropped a ton of savings already available to grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including makeup, skincare, hair tools and more.

If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to find dozens of early Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. Those eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.

Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. The retailer released thousands more deals on our favorite beauty and skincare brands. Here, you can get your go-to beauty product from Sunday Riley, Maybelline, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop now.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Beauty Deals:

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

Pop star Lizzo gets her glow with this vitamin C and turmeric face oil from Sunday Riley.

$40$30
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device
PMD Clean
Amazon
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$99$84
NuFACE Trinity Complete
NuFACE Trinity Complete
Amazon
NuFACE Trinity Complete

The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time.

$525$420
Gucci Bloom Profumo Di Fiori Eau De Parfume
Gucci Bloom Profumo Di Fiori Eau De Parfume
Amazon
Gucci Bloom Profumo Di Fiori Eau De Parfume

Staying true to the ingredients of Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, the new Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori features the fresh natural greenness, rich floral quality and creamy depth of tuberose. 

$81$72
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Achieve an Instagram-worthy blowout with ease using Revlon's best-selling blow drying brush.

$40$32
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Amazon
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.

$40$22
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Amazon
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil

A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier.

$10$7
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask
Amazon
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask

Reveal smooth, glowing skin with Tula's skin-resurfacing mask formulated with fruit enzymes and AHA, BHA, and PHA gentle acids. 

$36$31
Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque
Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque
Amazon
Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque

Get soft, silky hair with Coco and Eve's best-selling hair mask, infused with coconut, fig, shea butter, and argan oil for deep hydration and damage repair. 

$40$34 WITH COUPON
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum
Amazon
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum

Update your signature scent for fall with YSL's sultry pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli, and cedar fragrance, Black Opium.

$72$59
Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Stacked Eye Shadow Trio
Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Stacked Eye Shadow Trio
Amazon
Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Stacked Eye Shadow Trio

For the jet setter, this travel-friendly compact eyeshadow palette comes with three ultra-pigmented shades — two matte and one shimmer — for creating a variety of eye looks.

$13$10
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
Amazon
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum

If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look. 

$40$25
Face Wash by Cetaphil 20 oz.
Face Wash by Cetaphil
Amazon
Face Wash by Cetaphil 20 oz.

Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.

$17$14
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Labor Day.

$12$7
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen - 2 Pack
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen - 2 Pack
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen - 2 Pack

Summer might be over, but protecting your skin from the sun's rays is as important as ever. This two-pack of travel-friendly Neutrogena sunscreen provides ample sun protection without greasing up your skin.

$19$14
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer

Treat dry skin with a collagen-infused moisturizer you can use day and night. 

$11$9
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black
Amazon
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black

Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.

$60$47 WITH COUPON
Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask
Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask
Amazon
Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask

To remove those dark circles, these collagen gel masks will hydrate and moisturize your skin to provide long-lasting effect on your eyes. 

$26$13

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11—Here’s Everything to Know

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022

The Best Deals From the 2022 Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

The 12 Best Concealers for Blemishes, Dry Skin, and Dark Circles

Fenty Beauty Sale: Save 25% On Rihanna's Must-Have Makeup & Skincare

The 15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now