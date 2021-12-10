SkinStore Black Friday Replay Sale: Take Up to 75% Off

SkinStore is bringing back Black Friday deals for the holidays! The beauty retailer has kicked off their Black Friday Replay Sale. From now through Dec. 16, shoppers get up to 75% off sitewide and 25% off select items with the promo code BLACK. It's the perfect sale event to grab holiday gifts for loved ones and to stock up on skincare, hair and makeup staples for yourself.

The online beauty store carries big name beauty brands, and their skincare offerings are especially amazing. Plus, SkinStore always has deals happening so you can save on lines like SkinCeuticals, NuFACE, Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, Algenist, REN, Sunday Riley and so many more. SkinStore also has curated their own holiday gift guide, featuring gift sets, stocking stuffers and the hottest beauty products.

A lot of celebrity beauty favorites are part of the SkinStore sale too, including Hailey Bieber's NuFACE microcurrent facial toning device and Ashley Graham's SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum.

Shop ET's top picks from the SkinStore Black Friday Replay Sale below.

T3 AireBrush Duo SkinStore T3 AireBrush Duo The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable paddle and round brushes. It also has 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type and texture. $180 $135 Buy Now

