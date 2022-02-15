SkinStore is here to help us tame our dry winter skin. The beauty retailer has kicked off its President's Day Sale, and the sales are better than we could have imagined. For a limited time, you can save 25% on best-selling beauty brands like StriVectin, Dr. Brandt and Kate Somerville when you enter code PRESIDENT at checkout.

You can also save up to 50% off on various beauty products, including moisturizers, serums and more from all your favorite brands. Those who spend more than $130 (which, with deals this good it shouldn't be difficult!) will receive a 7-Piece Beauty Bag (worth $89) for free with purchase.

Shop SkinStore Sale

Lastly, shoppers can also get up to 25% off on clean beauty products and huge additional savings on select products like 25% off Christophe Robin hair products.

The online beauty store carries big-name beauty brands, and their skincare offerings are especially amazing. Plus, SkinStore always has deals happening so you can save on brands like Elizabeth Arden, Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, NuFace and so many more.

Check out ET's top picks from SkinStore's President's Day Sale below.

SiO Beauty FaceLift SkinStore SiO Beauty FaceLift Use any of the four reusable medical-grade silicone patches to instantly hydrate and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. $50 $38 WITH CODE PRESIDENT Buy Now

