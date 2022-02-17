Shopping

SkinStore Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to 50% On Best-Selling Beauty and Skincare Products

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
SkinStore Presidents' Day Sale
SkinStore

SkinStore is here to help us tame our dry winter skin. The beauty retailer has kicked off its President's Day Sale, and the sales are better than we could have imagined. For a limited time, you can save 25% on best-selling beauty brands like StriVectin, Dr. Brandt and Elizabeth Arden when you enter code PRESIDENT at checkout.

You can also save up to 50% off on various beauty products, including moisturizers, serums and more from all your favorite brands. Those who spend more than $130 (which, with deals this good it shouldn't be difficult!) will receive a 7-Piece Beauty Bag (worth $89) for free with purchase during the Presidents' Day Sale.

Save at SkinStore

Lastly, shoppers can also get up to 25% off on clean beauty products and huge additional savings on select products like 25% off Christophe Robin hair products. 

The online beauty store carries big-name beauty brands, and their skincare offerings are especially amazing. Plus, SkinStore always has deals happening so you can save on brands like Elizabeth Arden, Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, NuFace and so many more.

Check out ET's top picks from SkinStore's President's Day Sale below. 

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
SkinStore
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Ultra Repair Cream protects your face and body from free radical damage, providing immediate relief and visible improvement for distressed skin. 
$38$29
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus 1.7oz
SkinStore
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
Fight free radicals while enhancing your skin's elasticity with this recently updated anti-aging formula from StriVectin, made specifically for the delicate contours of your neck.
$95$71
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
SiO Beauty FaceLift
SiO Beauty FaceLift
SkinStore
SiO Beauty FaceLift
Use any of the four reusable medical-grade silicone patches to instantly hydrate and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
$50$38
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate 4 oz
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate 4 oz
SkinStore
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate 4 oz
Infuse your face with this concentrated moisturizer specifically formulated to target ten different types of collagen, so it can penetrate every type of skin up to 72 hours.
$139$104
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
Elizabeth Arden Plumped and Perfect Hyaluronic Acid Set
Elizabeth Arden Plumped and Perfect Hyaluronic Acid Set
SkinStore
Elizabeth Arden Plumped and Perfect Hyaluronic Acid Set
The Plumped and Perfect set combines four hyaluronic acid-enriched treatments from Elizabeth Arden’s archive of advanced skincare.
$88$66
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner - Micro Tip - Intense Black
SkinStore
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Get your best cat-eye yet with this smudge-proof, long lasting eyeliner with a soft felt tip that makes application easy.
$23$17
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
Dr. Brandt Hyaluronic Facial Cream
Dr. Brandt Hyaluronic Facial Cream 50g
SkinStore
Dr. Brandt Hyaluronic Facial Cream
Using a combination of Dr. Brandt's patented HA4 Complex, peptides and hyaluronic acids, this cream infuses the skin with incredible moisture to help eliminate dry and flat looking skin.
$72$54
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
REN Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
REN Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream 15ml
SkinStore
REN Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
Elderberry flower extract and glycogen help give the delicate skin around and under the eyes an intensive hydration boost to aid in lessening dark circles and firming the delicate skin in this eye brightening cream.
$49$37
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream 50ml
SkinStore
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream
Those concerned about wrinkles on their neck and décolleté can breathe easily with the use of this firming and hydrating formula from Dr. Brandt. A combination of Glycolic Acids, shea butter and essential amino acids works to increase skin elasticity in this deeply nourishing cream.
$67$50
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
SkinStore
REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
A fan-favorite toner to help leave complexions bright and energized.
$39$29
WITH CODE PRESIDENT
Bioderma Sensitive Face Moisturizer
Bioderma Sensibio face moisturiser sensitive
SkinStore
Bioderma Sensitive Face Moisturizer
For sensitive skin, Bioderma's gentle moisturizer is a soothing face cream that helps reduce inflammation. 
$22$16
WITH CODE PRESIDENT

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

16 Beauty Deals & Skincare Sales to Shop on Valentine's Day

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals for Presidents' Day

The Best Instant Pot Deals at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are More Than 50% Off