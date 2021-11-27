Small Business Saturday: The Best Small Business Deals to Shop Now
Small Business Saturday is officially here. In all the excitement around Black Friday and the big box retailer's sales, it’s important to remember to shop small and local whenever you can, especially on this super fun shopping holiday.
This year, Amazon championed tons of great small businesses in their small business gift guide, with a special highlight on Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned and military-owned businesses. Shop everything from toys to kitchen gadgets to clothing and accessories, with budget-friendly options under $20 and under $50.
And Amazon isn’t the only one putting the spotlight on small businesses this holiday season; This year, Oprah’s Favorite Things List celebrated POC and women-owned businesses, all of which are available to shop on Amazon, and some of her favorites are on sale right now!
With so many great deals from small businesses available to shop now, why wait until Small Business Saturday to get started? ET has already scouted the sales for you, here are some of our favorites:
- 40% off Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt body scrub
- $100 off Lands Downunder Juno Throw
- 20% off Blueair smart air purifier
- $10 off Cafe Du Chateau French press coffee maker
- 40% off Julep waterproof eyeshadow stick
And if you're looking to find that perfect gift, don't forget to check out ET's 2021 gift guide. Keep reading to check out the best small business deals on Amazon.
