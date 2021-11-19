Mark your calendars, because Small Business Saturday is almost here. In all the excitement around Black Friday and the big box retailer's sales, it’s important to remember to shop small and local whenever you can, but especially as we approach this super fun shopping holiday. Small Business Saturday is officially on Nov. 27 this year, but why wait to shop small when there’s plenty of great deals available right now?

This year, Amazon championed tons of great small businesses in their small business gift guide, with a special highlight on Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned and military-owned businesses. Shop everything from toys to kitchen gadgets to clothing and accessories, with budget-friendly options under $20 and under $50.

And Amazon isn’t the only one putting the spotlight on small businesses this holiday season; This year, Oprah’s Favorite Things List celebrated POC and women-owned businesses, all of which are available to shop on Amazon, and some of her favorites are on sale right now!

With so many great deals from small businesses available to shop now, why wait until Small Business Saturday to get started? ET has already scouted the sales for you, here are some of our favorites:

And if you're looking to find that perfect gift, don't forget to check out ET's 2021 gift guide. Keep reading to check out the best small business deals on Amazon.

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Clevr/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Meghan Markle is making a mark on Oprah's Favorite Things. "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand." The media mogul loves the Golden SuperLatte by Clevr, which is included in the starter kit along with the Chai SuperLatte and a handheld milk frother. The SuperLattes are made with adaptogen and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. $74 $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now $74 $59 AT CLEVR W/CODE OPRAH Buy Now

Gentle exfoliating dry brush C.S.M. via Amazon Gentle exfoliating dry brush This dry brush can help clear away dead skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes and cellulite by exfoliating your skin as well as improving circulation and encouraging collagen growth. $12 $8 Buy Now

JLANI Earrings JLANI / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily JLANI Earrings These 14-karat-gold-plated, geometric hoop earrings are so chic. Originally $50, these are 20% off with code "OPRAH" at jlanijewels.com. Hurry, they're selling out fast! $50 $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now $50 AT JLANI JEWELS Buy Now

Relaxing Spa Gift Box The Little Flower Soap Co. Amazon Relaxing Spa Gift Box The Little Flower Soap Co. This adorable gift box includes lavender lemongrass soap, vanilla lip balm, and pink grapefruit bath salt. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

