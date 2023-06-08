The official first day of summer may not be until June 21, but plenty of sales are already coming in hot. Celeb-loved skincare brand Kiehl's just kicked off its own massive Summer Sale, offering 25% off everything on its site. Just in time to get your summer glow, you can stock up on Kiehl's best-selling products for your summer skin care regimen.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

If you're new to the brand or just new to skincare, Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality products.

Included in the sale are tried-and-true moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more. Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter.

Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's Summer Sale—many of which would make great Father's Day gifts, too.

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum Kiehl's Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even. $65 $49 Shop Now

