So Many Celeb-Loved Skincare Products Are 25% Off at the Kiehl’s Summer Sale: Shop Our Faves

By ETonline Staff
The official first day of summer may not be until June 21, but plenty of sales are already coming in hot. Celeb-loved skincare brand Kiehl's just kicked off its own massive Summer Sale, offering 25% off everything on its site. Just in time to get your summer glow, you can stock up on Kiehl's best-selling products for your summer skin care regimen. 

If you're new to the brand or just new to skincare, Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality products.

Included in the sale are tried-and-true moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more. Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter

Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's Summer Sale—many of which would make great Father's Day gifts, too. 

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$55$41
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$56$42
Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60$45
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$100$75
Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even.

$65$49
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22$17
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.

$38$32
Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially in cold or dry climates.

$58$44
Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$39$29
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$95$71

