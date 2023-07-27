Whether you love to sip on the perfect iced coffee during your morning commute or need help staying hydrated during the summer heat, you should have the best insulated drinkware on hand. Stanley's lineup of insulated, leak-proof, and easy-to-carry products are some of ET's editors' personal favorites for keeping drinks at an ideal temperature.

Until September 30, Stanley is offering 20% off nearly all of its quality food and beverage gear with the code SummerRefresh at checkout. While the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler is not included in the sale, so much of the brand's renowned drinkware is discounted to quench your thirst.

Shop the Stanley Sale

For over a century, Stanley has been making some of the most durable camping gear and outdoor accessories. With the help of the tumbler that sent TikTok into a frenzy, Stanley is widely know for its quality drinkware designed to keep warm drinks warm and cold drinks cold. From durable water bottles and camp mugs to versatile IceFlow tumblers, the Stanley sale is overflowing with gear that can withstand all sorts of adventuring.

Stanley gear rarely goes on sale, so now's the perfect time to grab your new go-to water bottle or even a wine tumbler to throw in your tote. Made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, Stanley drinkware is best-in-class for a lifetime of use.

Ahead, shop the best finds from the Stanley drinkware sale and be sure to use the code SummerRefresh for 20% off your purchase.

