So Many Stanley Tumblers, Mugs and Water Bottles Are Secretly On Sale with This Discount Code
Whether you love to sip on the perfect iced coffee during your morning commute or need help staying hydrated during the summer heat, you should have the best insulated drinkware on hand. Stanley's lineup of insulated, leak-proof, and easy-to-carry products are some of ET's editors' personal favorites for keeping drinks at an ideal temperature.
Until September 30, Stanley is offering 20% off nearly all of its quality food and beverage gear with the code SummerRefresh at checkout. While the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler is not included in the sale, so much of the brand's renowned drinkware is discounted to quench your thirst.
For over a century, Stanley has been making some of the most durable camping gear and outdoor accessories. With the help of the tumbler that sent TikTok into a frenzy, Stanley is widely know for its quality drinkware designed to keep warm drinks warm and cold drinks cold. From durable water bottles and camp mugs to versatile IceFlow tumblers, the Stanley sale is overflowing with gear that can withstand all sorts of adventuring.
Stanley gear rarely goes on sale, so now's the perfect time to grab your new go-to water bottle or even a wine tumbler to throw in your tote. Made of durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum-sealed insulation, Stanley drinkware is best-in-class for a lifetime of use.
Ahead, shop the best finds from the Stanley drinkware sale and be sure to use the code SummerRefresh for 20% off your purchase.
These bold, colorful tumblers are made to keep you hydrated in a fully functional style. Ideal for car commutes or workouts at home, it has a built-in flip straw for easy and effortless sipping.
The mug's secure press-fit Tritan lid prevents splashes so you can sip easy in the kitchen, on the job, or around the campfire.
The half-gallon jug is designed to be personal hydration gear for athletes, avid adventurers, or anyone who needs to stay hydrated throughout the day. Just flip it up to sip, then snap it shut to close.
This tumbler ensures that you always have crisp, cold hydration in hand. With its easy-to-carry handle and built-in flip straw, you can sip easily wherever you go.
The Quick Flip GO Bottle can fit in most cup holders so it can ride along in your vehicle. The Double Wall Insulation keeps your favorite tea, coffee, or other hot drinks hot for up to 8 hours or cold for up to 12 hours.
Great for morning lattes, happy hour drinks and every beverage in-between, this perfectly sized tumbler will become your everyday favorite. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps wine, cocktails, and coffee at the ideal temperature.
Raise a glass to fun with this durable stainless steel beer vessel. It’s big enough to hold two cans of beer and keep them cold from the minute you pour to the moment you finish your last sip.
Slim enough for a one-handed hold, this bottle even has a twist-and-pour stopper for smoother pouring. The insulated lid also doubles as a cup for drinking.
This bottle is built big for all your big adventures. The folding handle allows you to take it anywhere. It’s also leakproof, packable and easy-to-pour which makes it a welcome companion at any tailgate or camp out.
No need to hunt down a bottle opener. Because this smart beer stein has one built right in. You also get a stainless-steel, flip-up lid to keep the cold and carbonation going for up to 8 hours.
Stnaley's vacuum-insulated stainless steel Adventure Pint is supremely durable, so it won’t break, shatter, or rust. It also keeps your brew ice-cold for hours.
