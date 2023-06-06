The weather is warming up, so now's the time to kick the summer season off right with an outdoor fire pit that can elevate your outdoor cooking and bonfire experience. Thankfully, you can currently save hundreds at Solo Stove where fire pit backyard bundles are on sale for 45% off. Solo Stove's stainless-steel fire pits allow you to enjoy a cozy fire virtually anywhere, and with less smoke, too.

Shop the Solo Stove Sale

Now through Sunday, June 11, the Solo Stove sale is slashing prices on backyard bundles, which include a top-rated fire pit and tons of accessories such as removable ash pans for quick and easy cleanup. Bonfire shields, stands, lids and protective shelters are also packaged together for the ultimate fire pit experience.

Whether your dad is looking to make the most of chilly summer nights or bring the campfire experience indoors, Solo Stove fire pits make for unique Father's Day gifts that he will use every year. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. They are quick to start and easy to clean — a low-maintenance present for the dad who thrives at a summer barbecue.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals at the Solo Stove flash sale to save on excellent Father's Day gifts.

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames. $615 $315 Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place. $840 $420 Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

