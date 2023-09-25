Sophia Loren Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Fall at Home

Sophia Loren took a serious fall. On Sunday, the 89-year-old actress fractured her hip when she fell at her Geneva, Switzerland, home, and underwent surgery shortly thereafter.

The news was initially shared on Sophia Loren Restaurant's Instagram page. She was set to open the eatery, her fourth, on Sept. 26, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Loren's rep then confirmed her fall to People, noting that the actress suffered several fractures, including to her femur and hip. The rep additionally said that they are optimistic about Loren's recovery.

"The surgery went very well, we just have to wait," Loren's agent, Andrea Giusti, told CNN.

THR also reported that the fall took place in Loren's bathroom, noting that it was her femur injury that required surgery. Sources told the outlet, which reported that all of Loren's engagements for the foreseeable future have been canceled, that there is cautious optimism about the outcome of the operation and the actress' recovery.

That recovery is being aided by Loren's adult sons, Carlo Ponti and Edoardo Ponti, who are by her side at the hospital, according to THR.

Loren was last photographed in public on Sept. 2, when she attended Armani's One Night Only event with her son, Edoardo, and his wife, Sasha Alexander.

The Italian Oscar winner, who is considered one of the greatest stars of classical Hollywood cinema, is known for her roles in Two Women, Houseboat, It Started in Naples and The Pride and the Passion.

