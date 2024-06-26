News

Sophie Turner Is a Master of Disguise in 'Joan' Teaser Trailer: See Her First Post-Joe Jonas Split Project

By Rachel McRady
Published: 3:52 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

Sophie Turner filmed 'Joan' while in the middle of her split from ex Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner is trying on a new look, or 10. The 28-year-old British actress stars in the first teaser trailer for the new series, Joan, where she plays the titular character, real-life jewel thief, Joan Hannington. 

Turner posted the first look at the bold role on her Instagram, writing, "Here she comes 💎 #Joan."

Set to the song "The Great Pretender" from the band The Platters, Turner's Joan is seen alternating between a series of wigs and looks as she attempts to evade the police. 

The ITV series follows Joan, a jewel thief who is also a mother attempting to get her daughter back from social services. 

Sophie Turner plays Joan Hannington in the new ITV and CW show, Joan. - ITV

As Joan's appearance transforms on the screen, the words, "Mother, Lover, Liar, Thief," also flash up. 

Joan is set to air on ITV in September. The project is significant as Turner filmed it back in September 2023 while ex Joe Jonas filed for divorce. Turner, who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, almost 2, with Jonas, previously opened up about being "contracted to be on set" with Joan as her split news went public. 

"Those were the worst few days of my life," Turner told British Vogue in May. "My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

Sophie Turner plays Joan Hannington in the new ITV and CW show, Joan. - ITV

In the magazine interview, Turner credited the cast and crew of Joan with helping her through the difficult time. 

"They were my emotional support people, my family," she said. "I really don't know what I would have done without them."

She also credited the challenging role with helping her to work through her feelings surrounding the split from Jonas. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. - Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

"I’m not very good at processing my emotions. I lock them away and then they'll bubble up in years to come in some form of depression or anxiety," she said at the time. "With this role, I was actually able to process those feelings."

Joan comes to ITV in September and to The CW in America in the fall. 

