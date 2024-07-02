Sophie Turner is soaking up the summer! The 28-year-old Joan star shared an Instagram photo dump on Monday, featuring a series of pics, including one where she tagged her beau, Peregrine Pearson.

"Sun, sex and suspicious parents 🌞" Turner captioned the photos.

The Game of Thrones alum featured lots of summertime pics, including several shots from one of pal Taylor Swift's recent London Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, which Turner attended with Pearson and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The mother of two also shared pics with gal pals and one of herself sitting on a picnic blanket in a field of flowers. In the picnic photo, Turner tagged Pearson, a British aristocrat whom she's been dating for months.

Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings from Joe Jonas, Turner has been "inseparable" from Pearson, a source told ET.

The pair spent last Halloween together in Paris, France, where they were spotted showing some PDA. Then in January, the two hit the slopes for a ski trip with friends Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins.

A source told ET that "Sophie and Perry are definitely not trying to hide. She seemed happy for everyone to know there's a new man in her life."

The source added, "It seems like she has definitely moved on from all the drama with Joe."

Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner attend Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration at Dixie Queen on Feb.10, 2024 in London, England. - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stanley Zhu

After attending Swift's Eras concert in London this past month, Turner and Pearson both went out in London with the pop star and Kelce until 4 a.m.

The foursome visited celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse around midnight and partied late into the evening with famous friends, including Ellie Goulding and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Turner appears to be putting the drama behind her this summer. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The two share daughters Willa, almost 4, and Delphine, almost 2.

