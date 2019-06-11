Sophie Turner had an unexpected crush!

The 23-year-old actress recently appeared on Twitter's #BehindTheTweets series where she was forced to explain some of her most hilarious social media messages. One such tweet mentioned Chanandler Bong, a reference to Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, on Friends.

"Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home," Turner wrote on Twitter in January 2016 when Perry was rehearsing for his play writing debut, The End of Longing, which premiered on the West End in February 2016.

Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2016

"I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket. And I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry outside smoking a cigarette," Turner recalled. "And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. And it was already lit, so that was just embarrassing."

"But yeah, he was there and I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don't know, reach out to me and ask me on a date or something," she continued. "But he didn't."

Find someone who loves you as much as @SophieT loves @Maisie_Williams and Chanandler Bong <3



Let's go #BehindTheTweets 💥 pic.twitter.com/7HdmKYCzkE — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) June 7, 2019

While it didn't work out with Perry, the Game of Thrones star is now happily married to Joe Jonas, whom she wed last month.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actress at the premiere of her latest flick, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and she couldn't help but gush over her husband, whom she brought along to her big night.

"It's great. It's wonderful. It's nerve-racking, but it's amazing," Turner said of Jonas' presence at the event. "It's a bit of comfort in an otherwise nerve-racking day."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas' Parents Found Out About His & Sophie Turner's Surprise Vegas Wedding Online

Joe Jonas Nearly Kissed Sophie Turner's 'GoT' Double Thinking It Was Her

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Would 'Try and Kiss Each Other' Mid-Scene on 'Game of Thrones'

Related Gallery