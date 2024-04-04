A spot in the National Championship Game is up for grabs this Friday with the women's NCAA tournament entering the Final Four games. First up is the third-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack in a semifinal battle against the unbeaten and top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks. The victor will then take on the winner of Iowa va. UConn and a new March Madness champion will soon be crowned.

The Wolfpack reached the Final Four with a 76-66 win over top-seeded Texas in the Elite Eight. The Gamecocks knocked out third-seeded Oregon State 70-58 and are now looking to win their second national championship in the last three years. NC State leads the all-time series 20-12, but South Carolina has won four of the last six meetings.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch South Carolina vs. NC State in the Final Four of the women's 2024 NCAA Tournament, plus the rest of the March Madness schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. NC State Without Cable

The South Carolina vs. NC State women's Final Four matchup will be televised by ESPN. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. NC State for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and 190 other channels.

March Madness on FuboTV

What time is the South Carolina vs. NC State game?

The NCAA Women's Final Four game between No.1 South Carolina vs. No.3 NC State will tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Friday, April 5 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

What channel is the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four games on?

The Final Four games of the women's tournament will air on ESPN. 2024 March Madness women's games will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews.

When are the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four games?

The women’s NCAA tournament heads into the Final Four games this Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Find the full schedule below.

Friday, April 5

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) NC State: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

(1) Iowa vs. (3) UConn: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

