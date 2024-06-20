The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is in full swing. Today, one of the most anticipated group stage matchups sees Spain and Italy looking to claim a knockout round berth. The rivals face off at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen for what will be a record 11th encounter between two European nations at a major tournament across the European Championships and FIFA World Cup.

Last weekend, reigning champions Italy beat Albania 2-1 in Dortmund while Spain cruised past Croatia 3-0 in Berlin to start Group B play. Spain certainly set a strong tone as they aim for a record fourth European Championship. The last time these two heavyweights of European football met was in 2023 during the UEFA Nations League semifinals, where Spain won with a score of 2-1.

How to Watch Spain vs. Italy Without Cable

Spain vs. Italy in Euro 2024 will air live on Fox. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's soccer match with a live TV streaming subscription to Fubo or Sling TV.

Fubo's sport-centric live TV streaming service is the best way to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament without cable. With FuboTV, you'll get access to every Euro 2024 match along with over 200 other channels. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and the platform is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can stream Spain vs. Italy for free.

Another great way to watch Spain vs. Italy online is Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with Fox and FS1 down to $22.50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any Euro 2024 matches if you're not home to watch them live.

When is the Spain vs. Italy Euro 2024 match?

Spain vs. Italy will be played on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). Before Spain and Italy take the field, Slovenia will play Serbia at 9 a.m. ET and Denmark will take on England at noon.

What channel is Spain vs. Italy match on in the US?

Today's Spain vs. Italy match will air on Fox. Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast on Fox and FS1 with five matches will airing exclusively on Fubo in the US.

What are the UEFA Euro 2024 groups?

Group A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland

Group B: Albania, Croatia, Italy, Spain

Group C: Denmark, England, Serbia, Slovenia

Group D: Austria, France, Netherlands, Poland

Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Group F: Czech Republic, Georgia, Portugal, Turkey

UEFA Euro 2024 Schedule

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs. Serbia in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)

Denmark vs. England in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Spain vs. Italy in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine in Düsseldorf, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)

Poland vs. Austria in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs. Czech Republic in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)

Turkey vs. Portugal in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Belgium vs. Romania in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 23

Scotland vs. Hungary in Stuttgart, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Switzerland vs. Germany in Frankfurt, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, June 24

Albania vs. Spain in Düsseldorf, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Croatia vs. Italy in Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tuesday, June 25

France vs. Poland in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Netherlands vs. Austria in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Denmark vs. Serbia in Munich, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

England vs. Slovenia in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

Ukraine vs. Belgium in Stuttgary, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Czech Republic vs. Turkey in Hamburg, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Georgia vs. Portugal in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 29

Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group B in Dortmund (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group A vs. runner-up Group C in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 30

Winner Group B vs. third place Group A/D/E/F in Gelsenbirchen (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group C vs. third place Group D/E/F in Cologne (3 p.m. ET)

Monday, July 1

Runner-up Group D vs. Runner-up Group E in Düsseldorf (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group F vs. third place Group A/B/C in Frankfurt (3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 2

Winner Group E vs. third place Group A/B/C/D in Munich (12 p.m. ET)

Winner Group D vs. runner-up Group F in Leipzig (3 p.m. ET)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 5

Quarterfinal in Stuttgart (12 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal in Hamburg (3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 6

Quarterfinal in Düsseldorf (12 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

Semifinal in Munich (3 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 10

Semifinal 2 in Dortmund (3 p.m. ET)

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

Semifinal winners in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)

